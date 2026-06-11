Australia’s chemical watchdog and regulator is reconsidering its recent ban on chlorpyrifos-methyl, with growers welcoming the move for public consultation. The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority made the decision in 2024 to cancel all combination products and implement a staggered phase-out of the chemical. Chlorpyrifos-methyl was phased out over 12 months, with the ban taking effect in October last year. At the time of APVMA’s decision in 2024, it said it did not believe the risks posed to worker health and safety, and environmental risks by the chemical could be mitigated. But the APVMA announced on June 9 it would reconsider its decision around the chemical, opening a public consultation period on the scope and reasons for a reconsideration. “Chlorpyrifos-methyl was prioritised for reconsideration based on the potential for toxic impurities in the active constituent, and potential risks posed by the use of the chemical products to human health, (worker health and safety, and dietary exposure) the environment and international trade,” the APVMA said in a statement. “None of the information currently available to the APVMA indicates an imminent risk that would require immediate regulatory action. “The APVMA has the power to take quick action should new evidence emerge that shows an imminent risk to human health.” WAFarmers grain council president Mark Fowler welcomed the APVMA’s decision to reconsider usage of the chemical, as growers turned to alternative and less effective measures to control pests and reduce damage to emerging canola. “It doesn’t cover the same insects in the same way and with a different mode of action,” he said. “The way chlorpyrifos works, we spray it usually with bifenthrin to protect a newly-emerged canola crop . . . bifenthrin creates a layer that when the insects walk on it they die. “Chlorpyrifos . . . it works well if it’s incorporated into the soil, it gives us a good coverage to protect a crop, which is extremely vulnerable when it emerges to an insect attack.” Reconsideration by the APVMA is expected to take 42 months from the time of the consultation’s closure, but a decision could be made earlier. The reconsideration of chlorpyrifos-methyl includes all products containing the chemical, associated label approvals and the approval of the chlorpyrifos-methyl as an active constituent. Mr Fowler said if a reconsideration of the chemical was successful, growers — particularly canola growers — would greatly benefit by way of minimising crop damage. “It’s an important tool, it demonstrates that the system which is supposed to be focused on science is doing that and keeping up with the latest science,” he said. “We thought it was a big decision to ban it in the first instance.”