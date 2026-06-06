Australia’s peak grain research body is pouring millions into finding critical nitrogen options as current geopolitics squeeze growers’ bottom line. The Grains Research and Development Corporation has opened a $50 million call to researchers and innovators to discover breakthroughs that could lead to a lower dependency on nitrogen and, in turn, reduce reliance on imports without sacrificing yields. It plans to investigate a range of methods, including genetic technologies for biological nitrogen-fixing crops and novel fertiliser production. GRDC board chair and South Australian grain grower Sharon Starick said the aim of the research was to initiate change in grain paddocks for how growers sourced and managed their nitrogen. “Nitrogen fertilisers make up a significant cost for each and every grain grower, if we want to grow productive crops, nitrogen is absolutely essential,” she said. Ms Starick said GRDC had received feedback from Australian growers that research and innovation around nitrogen management had been a “number one priority”. “GRDC, over the last 30 years, has been investing in nitrogen, and that’s given us a lot of one and two per center improvements in terms of the way we use nitrogen,” she said. “This is really about giving us a big change, a much more significant change. “The Middle East crisis really sharpened focus around things like nitrogen, nitrogen fertilisers, and all fertilisers, but equally around diesel and the impacts of being reliant on global supply chains. “We’re at the mercy of global markets when it comes to fertiliser and when it comes to accessing fertiliser, so it’s price and supply.” The mission would seek to halve long-term nitrogen costs as a percentage of crop revenue, halve nitrogen losses to the environment, lower greenhouse emissions, reduce reliance on global supply chains and pricing risks, and build and expand science capability and connection. Managing director Nigel Hart said Australian growers needed control over costs, supply, and source, and that despite issues with domestic production capabilities, scientific research would ensure they had the necessary tools. “There’s been this continuing step up in input costs across fertiliser, urea, DAP, MAP, cost of our chemical, and the cost of machinery,” he said. “The cost price squeeze for growers overall is really significantly impacted on their margins. “This is one sort of piece in that overall cost structure that we’re looking to add to a bunch of the work we do already, but put more additional effort and focus on it to see if we can try and find some breakthrough over the next five to 10 years.” A 15 per cent reduction in long-term fertiliser costs, while maintaining yields, is predicted to deliver more than $1 billion in value to the country’s grain growers. Ms Starick said research into reducing nitrogen dependency was critical as geopolitical conflict continued to expose Australia’s reliance on the global export market. “Not only have we had this increase in input costs — nitrogen being one of them — and significant uplift this year in terms of input costs, but when we look at the price that growers are receiving for grain, and the forecast prices, they’re not actually meeting the input costs,” she said. “The margins are very skinny at the moment, so growers are looking for any opportunity to actually increase those margins.”