The importance of harvest weed seed control has been proved by Pingelly farmers Lance and Erin Turner after they lost some of their crop to a ryegrass infestation. The Turners, who own farms in Pingelly, Goodlands and Corrigin, have been collecting and destroying weed seed at harvest for more than 20 years. They first used chaff carts before moving on to impact mills, but in 2021 that changed when cyclone Seroja hit. Mr Turner said under exceptional conditions, they had “found the limit” of their single mills. He decided to take the mills off to finish harvest at Goodlands, and had plans to put the mills back for harvesting the farms in Corrigin and Pingelly, but it never happened. The Turners were not able to harvest weed seed control and the wet weather from the cyclone prevented them from crop topping. “As a result, about 15 per cent of that paddock is infested with ryegrass in this year’s barley crop,” Mr Turner said. He said they are taking measures this year to prevent another infestation. Mr Turner has been a long-time believer in the importance of harvest weed seed control. He used a Ryegrass Integrated Management tool developed by the Australian Herbicide Resistance Initiative 20 years ago. The results from the AHRI convinced him of the importance of tackling weeds by keeping the seed bank low. “A well-established crop gives us paddock-wide weed suppression, and then we implement as many tactics as possible to stop weeds establishing and setting seed,” he said. “We don’t like it to happen, but occasionally, a small section is missed at sowing, and it is heartening to see very few weeds establishing in those gaps.” He encouraged other farmers to do the same thing to help their crops. “It doesn’t matter which harvest weed seed method you choose, adding something at harvest does make a difference to weed burdens the following year,” he said. “One of the main benefits of using harvest weed seed control is that we still have many of the newer herbicide products up our sleeve.”