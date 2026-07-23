WA’s entire barley supply chain came together at the State’s peak annual barley sector event on Tuesday to discuss the future of the more-than $1 billion industry. Barley stands as WA’s second-largest cereal crop behind wheat, highlighting the importance of the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia’s barley forum. The forum mapped out the industry’s future, featuring critical insights into market trends, livestock diets and international trade. Deputy general manager Wang Zuo Jun of Dalian Xingze Malt, one of China’s biggest malt manufacturers, spoke first and provided firsthand insights on what’s shaping malting and brewing demand in China and Asia. He was followed by ACE Livestock Consulting owner Dr Megan Edwards, Grains Australia barley and pulses senior markets manager Mary Raynes, and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development principal research scientist Blakely Paynter. A panel discussing the science of barley in feedlot performance, made up of Mauri Animal Nutrition WA procurement manager Chayce Creedy, RAW Animal Health owner Adrian Baker, Paradise Beef owner Gary Dimasi and Ms Edwards, rounded out the event.