Industry has welcomed permanent government funding to the national pesticides and veterinary medicines regulator, but says it falls short of what is needed and the cost recovery method is flawed. Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Anthony Chisholm announced $8.7 million in new funding for the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority on May 27. The funding is set to maintain the APVMA’s capability to assess, regulate and monitor chemicals critical to Australia’s agricultural productivity, while protecting the environment, public and animal health. It will support APVMA through the 2026–27 financial year while the authority works with industry stakeholders on implementation of a new sustainable funding policy. Under the new policy, set for the 2027-28 financial year, applicants seeking to register chemical products in Australia, including pesticides or new veterinary medicines, will pay the full cost of the APVMA’s fee-for-service activities upfront. The increase in fees will be offset by the 40 per cent decrease in the sales levies applied to the sale of agricultural and veterinary chemical products, which is designed to prevent products being registered under discounted fees and then not sold in Australia. The Government will also contribute $3.2 million annually for the APVMA’s permit programs which enable products to enter the Australian market that are required for emergency responses or to support small, emerging industries. CropLife Australia said the annual contribution was an overdue recognition that the APVMA performed public-good functions that should not be funded solely by industry fees and levies. But chief executive Matthew Cossey said while the announcement was a welcome step, the proposed cost recovery changes risked creating serious unintended consequences for Australian farmers, registrants and the agricultural innovation pipeline. “This is an important recognition that the regulator performs essential public-good functions that support farmers, the community and the national interest,” Mr Cossey said. “However, $3.2m annually is not enough. “The APVMA requires a substantially higher and properly structured annual government contribution to fund the real cost of its public-good functions, including compliance, enforcement, chemical review, emergency permits and minor-use access. “Even that higher level of government funding would have the APVMA still receiving significantly less from government than most of its overseas equivalents. “Australia’s plant science sector already contributes tens of millions of dollars through APVMA fees and levies. Farmers ultimately bear the cost of an inefficient or poorly designed regulatory funding system through higher input costs, reduced competition and delayed access to new technology. “Permanent government funding is welcome, but it must be sufficient to fix the structural problem, not simply soften the edges of a flawed cost recovery model.” Mr Cossey said CropLife supported the Government’s stated objective of ensuring all users of the Australian regulatory system made an appropriate contribution to its costs. But the proposed model, which would recover the full cost of registrations upfront while reducing levies on product sales, would have massive and unintended consequences on current supply chains, investment decisions and the innovation pipeline if implemented without proper staging over an extended period of time. “The Government is right to address circumstances where APVMA registrations are obtained primarily to support access to overseas markets, while little or no product is sold in Australia and little or no levy is paid into the Australian system,” Mr Cossey said. But he warned the proposed solution would impose a dramatic increase in upfront costs that could make Australia a less attractive market for the registration of new crop protection products, particularly for smaller crops, niche uses and newer technologies. The APVMA is set to begin consultation with industry later this year, through its cost recovery implementation statement, which will set out the proposed changes to specific fees and levies.