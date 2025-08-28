Jerramungup has experienced its wettest July on record in more than 110 years, with local farmers calling it a “welcome surprise” despite significant waterlogging in low-lying areas. The region experienced 114.4mm of rainfall in July — the most since 1912 — after three years of “bone-dry” conditions. Winter rainfall totals have surged across the State in recent weeks, boosting farmers’ confidence after a dry start to winter left some feeling worried in May and June. However, it was not all positive sentiment from Jerramungup farmers who feared continued rainfall at record high levels would result in greater waterlogging and damage to crops. Waterlogging could reduce yields by about 20 per cent in affected areas, according to the Grain Industry Association of WA, but despite this, most farmers are confident they’ll finish the year with positive outcomes should September frosts stay minimal. Local farmer Bill Bailey said the weather had gone from “bone-dry” for nearly three years to very wet. “We went from crying tears of no moisture to worrying about there being almost too much,” he said. The grain farmer experienced 100mm in the first six months of the year, followed by 113mm in July and 70mm so far in August. In comparison, Jacup (Jerramungup District) received 39.4mm in July and 86.2mm in August in 2024. Grain farmer Quentin Brown said he had seen a bit of yellowing — more noticeably in the cereals, including wheat, barley and oats — from a month’s worth of waterlogging in the lower areas of farmland, but the crop was looking good overall. “We were certainly looking for some rain, and July and August have really delivered,” he said. “A bit of a dry spell would be good now but we’d probably still like another 25mm in September to make it really fill and finish off.” Mr Brown farms grain with his wife, Natasha, 35km north-east of town in Needilup. On the 4500ha property, the couple are growing mostly wheat and barley, in addition to 200ha of oats, 550ha of canola, and 700ha of lupins. Jerramungup farmers last experienced waterlogging in early 2021, a far cry from the dry conditions of the years before which resulted in water being carted into the town. However, waterlogging occurred earlier in the 2021 season, which Mr Brown said had a greater impact on yield than is likely this year as the crops are at a more advanced stage. Local sheep and grain farmer Trent Parsons — who experienced a wet start to the season — said the post-June rainfall was a “terrific” surprise after they received “very little” rainfall from May. The third-generation farmer has recorded 301mm of rain in total for the year to date, including 108mm in July and 53mm in August so far. Mr Parsons said the wet weather had affected the frequency with which he had been able to get the boom sprayers out, but the plane — which had been “very busy” — had been out spraying late nitrogen and fungicide. “As far as the crop growth goes, it was tracking well ahead . . . probably about where it should be now, and crops are excellent,” he said. “In the whole district, generally, crops have been pretty excellent and well above average potential at this stage, given a kind finish and no frost.” Mr Parsons runs a mixed cropping and sheep enterprise with his wife Tina, children Abbey and Campbell, and parents Rex and Tracy. The Parsons run 3000 mated ewes on their property east of town, and an even spread of canola, wheat and barley across 7800ha. Farmanco agronomist Mark Lawrence said waterlogging was the area’s greatest issue currently — particularly for crops like barley and flowering Cordillera in the low-lying wet areas — followed by trafficability. “There’s still passes, whether that’s fungicide or more late nitrogen top-up, so logistically it’s become challenging now, but in saying that though, disease has been quite low in most crops so that’s probably been an advantage with the delay in trying to get over the paddocks,” he said. The Bureau of Meteorology’s monthly outlook for September indicates a preference for near-normal rainfall in most cropping areas, while the seasonal outlook for September-November forecasts below-normal rainfall across most of WA. Meanwhile, WA’s harvest potential continues to surge with the latest estimates of a “near-record” 21 million-tonne crop forecast on the back of plentiful winter rain.