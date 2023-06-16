Grain marketing risk management and industry insights will be hot topics at three free half-day workshops coordinated by Market Check and GrainGrowers Limited at Dalwallinu, Kellerberrin and Cranbrook this month.

The independent grain marketing agency and the national farmer advocacy group have teamed up to deliver the workshops nationwide to give farmers tools, market insights and solutions for their grain marketing requirements and risk management plans.

The WA workshops will kick off at the Dalwallinu Recreation Centre on June 27, before heading to the Kellerberrin and Districts Club on June 28, and finally the Cranbrook Sporting Club on June 29. Each workshop runs from from 8.30am to 2pm.

Market Check senior staff members Tom Basnett, Nick Crundall and Richard Perkins will provide a short, sharp “A to Z” of grain marketing and give farmers plenty of time to ask questions.

GrainGrowers chief executive Shona Gawel said farmers were guaranteed to pick up valuable insights and knowledge.

“The feedback from growers who have undertaken this workshop previously is extremely positive,” she said.

“Not only is the presentation engaging and easy to understand, but it is also highly valued, delivering an overall risk management approach to grain marketing.”

Ms Gawel said farmers using outside brokers — alternative to Market Check — were still able to find value in the workshops, by understanding the market, and “how things like options and hedging” could be applied.

“With the complexities of grain markets, knowing more about what is driving prices and how this information can be used makes these workshops a good investment for a day off the farm,” she said.

The WA leg forms the first part of a national tour to 13 towns in five States in June and July.

To find out more, visit the GrainGrowers website.