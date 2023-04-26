Mega trenches help farmers in the fight against salinity

Farmers are finding favour in the fight against salinity by digging enormous trenches in a bid to save the State’s bread basket.

Salinity is one of the biggest environmental issues for Australia, and has been part of the WA landscape for decades.

More than one million hectares of previously-productive land in the State’s South West Land Division has been severely affected by dryland salinity, with about 750,000ha moderately affected — with up to 4.5 million hectares at risk.

Salinity damage is estimated to cost $519 million in lost agricultural productivity per year.

Narembeen farmer John Hall said carving rough channels up to three metres deep throughout his farm has enabled him to drain millions of litres of water and hundreds of tonnes of salt to reclaim land for crops, trees and pasture.

He now has one of the State’s biggest rough channel systems on the broad, flat valleys of the north-eastern Wheatbelt.

“If I said I told you I can make salt lakes grow grass, you could wonder what I was smoking,” Mr Hall said, laughing.

“But I have seen the bigger picture and I see that where you dig these drains, you can control water flow.

“There are parts of our farm salty since I was a kid... and we applied some of these techniques and have had amazing results.

“More farmers should be doing it.”

Mr Hall said he was motivated to test the drainage system about 25 years ago as a way to mitigate flood damage and salinity.

He dug about 35km of drainage on his farm across three or four years while contracting to other farmers.

“When you get a big event or flood, we used to get a lot of damage to paddocks,” he said.

“But there is a lot you can do to design it to hold water back and to flow gradually.

“Narembeen doesn’t get flooded now, because we have these drains ”

Dozens of farmers have adopted the revegetation design system during the past decade, and Mr Hall says land once barren in his area was growing productive crops and pastures within a year of the channels being dug.

“One of my neighbours had a paddock that wasn’t cropped for 30 years, the next year after I dug a drain, he cropped nearly all of it,” Mr Hall said.

“We have brought thousands of hectares back to production, and stopped the town of Narembeen from flooding.”

Behind the digger is 73-year-old John McKay, a Tasmanian-born man involved in earthworks, mining and farming for most of his life.

He has dug 170km in the past 24 years, and is in the middle of his biggest project yet — 11km of trenching at Hyden.

After growing up at Woodbridge, south of Hobart, he left the family farm at the age of 15 to work for his parents’ neighbours.

He travelled around Australia as a young man before finding his feet in drainage 24 years ago.

He first started working for Mr Hall, and then started contracting to other farmers.

One of those was well-known John Nicoletti, widely regarded as WA’s richest farmer, about 20 years ago.

“Farmers are finding that this worked and are willing to give it a try,” he said.

Kojonup farmer Stuart Tohl has built about 7km of drains on his farm – with about 2km using a different design, some of which are covered drains with crops growing over them.

“I don’t know where I would be if you took drainage out of the situation,” he said.

“We have planted millions of trees, but we need to lower the water table for trees to grow.

“It’s only ground water we move, not surface water.”

He was one of the first farmers to pioneer drainage to battle salinity about 30 years ago, saying he took it slow until the family perfected the technique.

“Disposal of the water is the big thing, but we have found the use of drains has improved country downstream,” Mr Tohl said.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development was contacted for comment.