Import-export logistics giant Qube has edged its way into WA’s largely-monopolised grain handling market with the first stage of a new terminal in the Great Southern complete. The $13 million investment in upgrades to the site at the Port of Albany were completed this week, with some minor works set to be finalised before implementing the second stage of works to target the next harvest. Upgrades to the site include a hardstand, ship loader, and the installation of a new grid. The ASX-listed logistics firm acquired the facility for $25m last year after flagging plans to expand grain operations by acquiring a bulk grain handling site in Albany in its 2025 financial year results. Qube bulk chief operating officer Morne van Wyngaard said the new works would transform the acquired facility from exclusively handling woodchips to a multi-commodity site that could service all grain types, mineral sands and critical minerals. “Albany is a major economic hub for the Great Southern region and the Port of Albany is the region’s main gateway to markets across Asia and the Middle East, shipping billions of dollars in goods to international markets annually,” he said. “Our $13m investment in the bulk handling facilities at the port will support growth in export markets for these commodities, strengthen competition and create a win-win for regional producers and commodity exporters. “Western Australia is a big State, and our investment in Albany creates new opportunities for regional producers, miners and exporters to move product to market more efficiently, access additional export pathways and strengthen the competitiveness of the Great Southern supply chain.” The Great Southern acquisition places Qube as the third grain handler at the port, alongside Co-operative Bulk Handling and Gnowangerup farmer Alan Richardson’s Commodity Ag. CBH is WA’s largest grain handler, handling about 90 per cent of the State’s grain harvest. Mr van Wyngaard said Qube’s presence at the Port of Albany created an increased overall port capacity and a reduction in bottlenecks across the supply chain. “By doing so, we can help reduce congestion at the port, support more efficient vessel scheduling, help exporters avoid demurrage costs, and better manage both seasonal grain peaks and project-driven volume increases across other commodities.” “This investment is designed to deliver benefits for every port user and support Albany’s role as a diversified export gateway for Western Australia.” Stage two at the site will include fixed grain storage, covered multi-commodity shed space, and improved open stockpile segregation. Countryman understands Qube has additionally started containerised grain at Fremantle Port, with the first shipment due in July.