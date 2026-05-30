Some agricultural-grade soils have been found to naturally suppress one of the most damaging diseases for broadacre crops in Australia. A recent research study from Curtin University scientist Viet-Cuong Han, from the Centre for Crop and Disease Management, found the fungus responsible for sclerotinia stem rot could be hindered by bacteria living in some soils. The bacteria, bacillus, were found to be the core of the disease-suppressing soils. Bacillus bacteria, along with the bacteria streptomyces, were both found to put a stop to fungal growth while also reducing disease in laboratory and plant tests. “We identified a soil that naturally suppresses sclerotinira sclerotiorum by preventing the fungus from infecting plants and by inhibiting germination of its survival structures in the soil,” Dr Han said. “In field conditions, by comparing a suppressive soil with a nearby disease-conducive soil, we found clear differences in microbial community structure. “Suppressive soils were enriched with well-known naturally occurring biocontrol organisms, particularly bacteria from the genera bacillus and streptomyces. These microbes actively antagonise the pathogen. “This suppressive effect is driven by the soil microbiome — the community of microscopic organisms living in the soul — and under controlled and experimental conditions the effect can be expressed in soils that are normally conducive to disease, by inoculating the conducive soil with the microbiome from the suppressive soil.” He said the study additionally found WA soils could be a source of “native microbes” that potentially could be helpful in controlling crop disease. “We also found certain soil properties were linked to disease suppression, with less acidic soils and those with lower carbon-to-nitrogen levels better able to suppress the pathogen,” Dr Han said. Research co-author Sarita Bennett said the research had important implications for broadacre cropping systems in Australia as scelortinia stem rot became increasingly prevalent in agricultural systems. “This research shows the soil microbial communities can play a crucial role in limiting disease prevalence, providing a foundation for microbiome-informed approaches to crop protection,” Professor Bennett said