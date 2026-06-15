The latest industry report has found uncertainty around fuel and fertiliser has not affected Western Australia’s total cropping area, with the State recording a modest increase since the last forecast. It comes as many growers celebrated some much-needed rain since the beginning of June. The Grain Industry of WA’s latest crop report, released on Friday, found WA’s cropped areas had marginally increased from 9.38 million hectares to 9.39Mha since its last report. Report author Michael Lamond said crops that had not previously emerged were now sprouting and had a chance at reasonable yields, helped by warm soil temperatures. Mr Lamond said the early rains had influenced a “big swing” to canola out of wheat across the regions due to its profitability when planted in April and early May. “Additional wheat area was also lost to barley driven by barley’s yield-by-price advantage over wheat during seeding,” he said. “Growers in the low-rainfall regions opted to continue planting rather than swap to fallow where they were able to follow moisture down in the profile in May. “Earlier predictions of crop paddocks being left out due to the uncertainty of supply and cost of fertiliser and fuel have not eventuated.” Ongerup grain grower David Baum is eagerly awaiting more rain for his crops after a drier start to the cropping season than last year. “We got a couple of millimetres of rain (on Sunday night), we’ve sort of had 100mm for the year . . . could do with a good (downpour) now, but the crops are looking in good condition,” he said. “We finished seeding on May 12, so everything’s up and looking good. “It probably just needs some rain in the bank which we haven’t quite got yet, but we really haven’t had our opening break . . . but we’ve got the crops in good nick.” Mr Baum has this year put down 8500ha of canola, which has yet to flower, 3700ha of barley, 3600 of wheat, and 400ha of lupins. He was anticipating more southern rain later this week to water his crops. Despite earlier predictions, planted lupin area has not spiked and is sitting at 530,000ha. But growers have increased their pulses, planting to 114,000ha as forecast earlier by GIWA. About 80 per cent of crops are estimated to have emerged in the Geraldton Zone despite the region receiving “virtually” no rain throughout May after growers continued sowing and following moisture. The region has also experienced a shift back to canola from lupins this year, with canola crops handling the dry conditions well and flowering beginning across the zone. “Even though the outlook for the remainder of the year is for below-average rainfall and possibly a quick cut-out to the season, crops are well placed to end up with good grain yields due to their early emergence,” Mr Lamond said. Canola crops in the Kwinana North Midlands Zone have a high yield potential if growers in the region receive enough rain within the next month, while crops in the Kwinana South Zone are more advanced than normal but with a forecast lower yield. “Rain over the next few weeks will be critical to keep crops on track for reasonable yields at harvest,” Mr Lamond said. Crops in the Great Southern have been “ticking along nicely” with most crops planted earlier than usual for the region. The areas between Nyabing and Ongerup have been among the driest in WA, with rain improving closer to Jerramungup and the eastern border of the Esperance Port Zone. “Crop establishment for canola and the cereals have been good, and crops have come through very clean for weeds,” Mr Lamond said. “Growers were onto early knockdown sprays more than they have in the past. This looks like it may pay off if the predicted drier than average year eventuates, as the subsoil moisture is not ideal for the region.” Canola emergence in the southern part of the region was found to be “disappointing”, with plant density lower than ideal and among the worst seen in recent years. “There doesn’t seem to be any single explanation for this — it may simply have been due to the warm, drying condition during the early timing of seeding,” Mr Lamond said. “In saying this, the early sowing has given most canola crops the chance to still hit average yields.” In the Great Southern’s eastern area, crops have been happily watered with recent rains in central parts of the Lake’s District, growing more advanced than normal from farmers taking advantage of early sowing opportunities. “There has been a subtle swing into more canola this year from this early planting opportunity and price advantage over the cereals,” Mr Lamond said. “Oat planting areas similar to last year, however the dedicated hay growers have pulled back a bit on area due to the price levelling out at seeding time.” Canola crops in the Esperance region have begun flowering while some cereals were advanced enough to receive initital nitrogen and fungicide top-ups. “The recent rain has been evenly distributed across the whole region, including the normally drier regions away from the coast,” Mr Lamond said. “Many consider this to be one of the best starts to the season for the whole zone in recent memory. Crops are in very good shape right across the zone.”