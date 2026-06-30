WA’s grain handling giant has been ordered to cough up more than $22 million for a rapid loading station build in the Great Southern following a failed Supreme Court appeal. The WA Court of Appeal on June 19 dismissed Co-operative Bulk Handling appeal, siding with Justice Terrance Palmer’s original decision to order a more than $22m payment to contractor Martinus for the construction of a 2.1km rail siding and infrastructure at the Broomehill grain receival site. The contracted price of the works for the site was set at nearly $37m in 2023. The disputed payment note was an email with a more than $22 million payment claim sent by a Martinus employee on the afternoon of August 31, 2024 — a Saturday. That email was then opened by a CBH representative on September 2 and responded to on September 24 with a payment schedule. Martinus Rail then sued CBH last year for damages for breach of contract in relation to the construction of the rail siding project in Broomehill, claiming it was owed $22.7m in statutory debt. Months later, CBH filed its own lawsuit against Martinus Rail, claiming $5.97m in owed payments by October 22, 2024. The WA grain handler claimed it was owed a $5.97m statutory debt by Martinus Rail, who allegedly failed to provide a valid payment note for the amount owed. Slugging it out in a trial last year whether CBH had failed to respond to its payment demands within 15 business days was valid, the grain handling giant was handed a judgement in Martinus’ favour in September. The Court of Appeals said it was not persuaded by CBH’s appeal that the Security and Payment Act had a “number” of provisions that outlined the legislations’ intent to respect a contractual bargain already struck by the parties for the construction. The new Broomehill loading facility was heralded as a “gamechanger” by CBH chief executive Ben Macnamara when it opened in February last year. Martinus Rail and Aerison were awarded contracts for works at the Broomehill rapid rail and outloading project that would add almost 100,000t to the site’s monthly export capacity. The Broomehill works formed part of a $400m upgrade to WA’s grain on rail network announced in May 2023, with the cash boost funded by $160m from the Federal Government, $40m from the State, and $200m from CBH Group. CBH’s $200m contribution was used to build rapid rail loading infrastructure at the 11 sites to speed up how fast grain can be loaded into trains, in turn speeding up how quickly grain can get from its upcountry sites to port. With the upgrades about 36,000 tonnes of grain could be shifted in about four hours. Previously only 30 wagons could be loaded at the site in the Great Southern. Broomehill was one of those 11 sites, with work breaking ground in May 2023 and wrapping up in February 2025. CBH and Martinus have been contacted for comment.