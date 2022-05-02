WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan has unveiled a $25 million funding boost to underpin the creation of a new research partnership between the State, CSIRO and three WA universities.

Ms MacTiernan made the announcement on Monday — ahead of the State Budget next week — saying the partnership would have a strong focus on providing opportunities for the next generation of leading scientists by supporting doctorate students, creating postgraduate positions and early career pathways for researchers.

The funding will be used to create a new WA Agricultural Collaboration — abbreviated to WAAC — between the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, the University of WA, Curtin University, and Murdoch University.

Ms MacTiernan said the WAAC would strengthen research, development and extension capabilities to help future-proof the sector and position the State to receive more national research funding by stimulating “further investment” for WA-based research and the agrifood sector.

She said the WAAC would harness and apply cutting-edge science and expertise to the State’s unique challenges and opportunities — including managing WA’s drying climate, developing new technology to enhance productivity and reducing carbon emissions.

The collaboration would build on the current research effort and get behind WA growers to adopt new agricultural technologies across grains, livestock and irrigated agriculture.

“The WAAC delivers on our commitment to rebuilding WA’s agricultural research and development capabilities,” she said.

“It will bring together leading WA research institutions to define a new collective research approach to agriculture in WA to grow our research quality, capacity, careers and foster collaborations inside and outside of WA.

“Ongoing research and development is crucial to ensuring our agriculture and food sector can continue to deliver economic benefits and local jobs for Western Australians.

“A key focus will be to invest in the next generation of leading scientists through doctorates, postgraduate placements and early career opportunities for emerging scientists.

“WA agricultural research will now have a real opportunity to get back a fair share of grower funds and ensure research that is designed to meet the geographic and market conditions in WA.”

The partnership was unveiled at a special presentation at the DPIRD site in Kensington.

More to come.