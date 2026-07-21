A WA-based agtech company is getting ready to launch its world-first technology on the international market after commercialising the product last year. Acova successfully launched its grain-grading machine in July 2025, rolling it out across a number of CBH’s upcountry receival sites. The rapid quality analyser, about the size of a microwave, gives WA grain growers a clearer picture of their grain quality in just 2.5 minutes. It uses machine-learning algorithms and custom hardware to detect grain defects, foreign material and weed seeds in wheat, barley and oats by analysing thousands of images, removing much of the subjectivity and variation that can come with manual sampling. Chief executive Marcus Ashby said the team proved that the device could survive live harvests after 180,000 inbound receivables went through the platform last year. “The exciting thing was that the machine was consistent, it was reliable and it allowed CBH to get better visibility, better stack planning visibility, and understanding defect and contaminants in wheat, barley and oats, as it came into the networks,” he said. Mr Ashby said feedback had been positive with growers believing they were getting fair and trusted outcomes, while receival huts enjoyed shifting their reliance away from subjective measures. “It’s enabling graders to do their job to a higher standard and was allowing them to process loads in a faster timeframe,” he said. “That speeds the whole supply chain up, and it allows faster throughput of trucks with a more reliable outcome.” Mr Ashby said 300 machines would be in the network this harvest, an increase of 120 machines since last harvest. He said the team was also looking into developing the machine to be able to handle other commodities, including chickpeas and sorghum, while early investigation into canola was in progress. “We’re also looking at variety classifier capability,” Mr Ashby said. Mr Ashby said Acova was ready to launch the product both nationally and internationally. “We’re engaging all of the major bulk handlers around the world . . they’re very excited about the technology,” he said. “They’ve confirmed that they’ve seen nothing else like it in the market, which is really encouraging for us. “And we’re looking forward to heading to Melbourne for the Australian Grains Industry Conference next week which will be a great entrance for Acova into the industry.” Mr Ashby said Acova was keen to engage with bulk handlers, millers, and others who were interested in defect and contaminant analysis who wished to trial the machine. The machine was a joint venture between farmer-owned co-operative, CBH Group, and Perth-based tech company, Deimos.