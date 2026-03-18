Farmers across WA have been forced to rethink their fertiliser use amid heightened uncertainty in securing supplies as seeding approaches, with conflict in the Middle East continuing. Fuel and fertiliser prices have skyrocketed in the nearly three weeks since war broke out, with tensions leaving the key transit route through the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, and farmers facing increasing costs on almost every front. About 35 per cent of the world’s urea supply originates from the region, and where 68 per cent of Australia’s annual urea supply is exported from. Granular urea prices along the east coast were this week assessed at $880 to $1000/tonne per free carrier, as farmers across the country begin to take stock of their fertiliser supplies and interruptions to future orders. Nokaning grain grower and Society of Precision Agriculture Australia committee member Mick Caughey said the strategic utilisation of available inputs was important because not all farmers possess fertiliser reserves, with some relying on their orders. “Some farmers will have fertiliser in the shed, so when supply chains tighten, it really focuses the mind on how well you’re using it,” he said. Mr Caughey said variable rate technology would allow farmers to move away from a “blanket approach” and put fertiliser down where it’s needed in the paddocks. “That means we’re stretching our supply further, but we’re also giving the crop the best chance to perform,” he said. “It’s not just about saving fertiliser — when you match nutrients to the soil and crop conditions properly, you can actually life yield as well.” A Mecardo report from market analyst Ethan Woolley said the Middle East only accounts for about 26 per cent of monoammonium and diammonium phosphate production, with markets actively trying to source supply from elsewhere. “The key pieces of uncertainty clouding the Middle East sourced product is both short-term production capacity and access for vessels to load and leave with product,” he said. “Until there is more certainty on this, pricing and delivery timelines will remain volatile as the global marketplace adapts.” About 229,000 tonnes of urea and 408,000 tonnes of MAP/DAP is in transit to Australia. A recent Grain Growers report said Australian farmers were facing the risk of a short supply and higher prices for urea ahead of “peak seasonal demand”, with fertiliser suppliers receiving increased enquiries from buyers. SPAA president Jon Medway said technologies such as variable rate fertiliser application would allow farmers to better utilise their supply of fertiliser in the face of global uncertainty. “Precision agriculture helps growers understand variability within their paddocks — where nutrients are needed, where they are not, and how crops are responding,” he said. “That knowledge allows farmers to use fertiliser more efficiently, which can reduce unnecessary input costs. “But importantly, it can also improve crop performance and help growers capture more value from the inputs they apply.”