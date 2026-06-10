WA’s winter crop is expected to fall short of last years’ historic grain tonnage despite a marginal increase in planted area as impacts from the Middle East conflict bite grain producers and yields fall. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences’ June crop report found the State had defied a national trend of declining hectares cropped as current estimates forecast a 7 per cent drop for the 2026-27 season. Australia’s total winter crop is predicted to reach its seventh-largest total of 54.4 million tonnes, down from last year’s 68.4Mt, while WA is forecast to only produce 21.5Mt — a decrease from last year’s record harvest of 27.35Mt. Uncertainty brought about by a “significant disruption” in geopolitics and a lower than desired wheat price has led grain growers to favour planting barley, oats, canola, and pulses this year over wheat. “Australian broadacre cropping is exposed to this disruption due to our reliance on imports and limited capacity to use substitutes,” the report said. “To date, disruptions have resulted in significantly higher input costs rather than physical shortages, although some short-term fuel outages occurred earlier in the planting window.” ABARES said grain growers were likely to face elevated prices if the conflict continued, leading to potential further impacts on production. “While it is expected that growers will have their fertiliser requirements for the sowing period, there is more uncertainty surrounding growers’ willingness to purchase fertiliser at elevated prices — in particular urea — for crops in July and August for top-dressing which could impact yields,” it said. Growers with “adequate” soil moisture across Australia have opted to retain or increase canola areas in rotations as returns on gross margins are forecasted to be greater than cereals. Canola planting in WA has increased by 3.8 per cent, again defying the national declining trend as the overall planted area is expected to fall across Australia by 6 per cent. Wheat planting in WA has dropped by 10.1 per cent, while barley and lupins have grown by 10.5 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.