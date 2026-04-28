WA grain growers are holding out hope for more rain as many near the end of their seeding operations, with the Mid West welcoming more than other regions. Large swathes of the Wheatbelt, Great Southern, and Esperance regions are holding out for more rain after a dry start to the season, with parts recording between 15mm and 20mm in the past week. A large part of the Mid West has recorded slightly more rainfall in the last week, with the exception of Three Springs, which only received 19.5mm. Rainfall in the Mid West ranged between 21mm in Dudawa, and 25.4mm in Yuna North and Binnu. Jerramungup crop and sheep farmer Bill Bailey was expecting between 9mm and 20mm of rain, and said he hoped for another 20mm-25mm in the next fortnight. His Needilup farm copped 18mm, Ongerup received 12mm, and 16mm was recorded at Jerramungup. Mr Bailey is putting down canola, wheat, oats, and barley this year alongside his flock of 12,000 head of Merino sheep on his three properties — a similar plan to last year’s operation. “I think we’re going to get a bit more, but how much we get — who knows?” he said. “Before we can get rainfall, the west coast has got to get wet before we start to get our rain.” Mr Bailey is expecting this year’s rainfall and moisture to be “pretty close” to last year’s season. Elders Geraldton agronomist Peter Eliott-Lockhart said he had seen a bit of “strippy” rain in the region, with most of his clients receiving between 8mm and 15mm and eyeing plans to start sowing wheat. “Along with with some strippy thunderstorming stuff last week, we’ll get a reasonable amount of canola and lupins to the ground,” he said. “At this stage, most guys are sort of thinking about swinging to wheat and probably starting soonish in lupins — whereas in Walkaway and some of those places there’s a bit less rain and it’s a bit half-wet, half-dry. “Wheat’s a bit safer than lupins or canola in that space, but we’ll sort of see how we go with how wet we think everything is.” Mr Elliot-Lockhart said Pindar looked fairly dry but probably received a little bit as there was no dust coming off tractors. Seeding in the Mid West is expected to continue for another month until the end of May or the first week of June. Scaddan grower Tom Curnow received a welcome 40mm at the start of April but is hoping for a bit more rain on his paddocks as he nears the end of seeding, with only about two weeks left. Once seeding is completed at his coastal farm, Mr Curnow will continue seeding his Scaddan paddocks around May 5. His crops this year will include canola, wheat, barley, and some oats. “(Canola) is sort of five, six leaf now — we’ll be going back with the grass spray probably in the next week or two,” Mr Curnow said. “It’s been a really, really good start for canola down here in Esperance, and throughout most of the region.” Mr Curnow said he was hoping for another 10mm-20mm to keep ground moisture. 10-DAY RAINFALL TOTALS APRIL 18-28 (According to BOM and DPIRD) Mid West Buntine West — 18.2mm Carnamah East — 17.1mm Dudawa — 21mm Mullewa — 25.6mm Warradarge East — 16.5mm Yuna North — 24.9mm Wheatbelt Bencubbin — 19.3mm Corrigin — 15.4mm East Beverley — 16mm Kalannie — 19.8mm Kulin — 15.5mm Newdegate — 15.9mm Popanyinning — 15.5mm Williams — 16.8mm Wickepin East — 15.3mm York East — 16.1mm Great Southern Frankland North — 17.1mm Gairdner — 19.9mm Gnowangerup — 17.1mm Jerramungup — 16.7mm Manypeaks — 18.1mm Mt Barker South — 17.8mm Stirlings North — 19.7mm Esperance Cascade — 17.2mm Mt Ney — 17mm Munglinup — 21.3mm Salmon Gums — 17.8mm