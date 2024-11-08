A swag of WA scientists have received awards for their groundbreaking research at the 21st Australian Agronomy Conference in Albany. The event, hosted by the Australian Society of Agronomy late last month, brought more than 200 academics, consultants and industry experts to WA’s Great Southern. University of WA Professor Ken Flower and Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development principal research scientist Mark Seymour received the prestigious fellowship award, which recognises important contributions to laboratory and field research. ASA president Dr Ben Biddulph said Mr Seymour was a driving force behind the establishment of the field pea industry, and later the faba bean and lentil industries, in the Esperance hinterland, which was still the centre of pulse production in WA. “Most of that time has been spent in the area surrounding Esperance on WA’s south coast but his influence has been felt throughout WA and nationally,” Dr Biddulph said. “Mark’s timeless work on pulse production and international market access, and his research into farming systems and break crops, has benefited growers across the country.” Dr Biddulph said Professor Flower had shown “exceptional dedication and leadership” in advancing agricultural research, with a strong focus on improving sustainability and profitability. This was particularly so in the realm of sustainable cropping systems, where his work in WA was “paving the way for practical solutions to global agricultural challenges”, he said. “Ken’s contributions have significantly impacted the Australian agricultural landscape through the advocacy of no-tillage farming systems, crop rotations and cover crops, crop residue management, weed management, and the use of precision agriculture,” Dr Biddulph said. “Beyond research, Ken actively contributes to the advancement of agricultural knowledge through teaching, mentoring, industry engagement and leadership roles.” The young agronomist award went to DPIRD research scientist Dr Brenton Leske, who has spent a decade researching ways to overcome frost impact in cereals. Dr Biddulph said Dr Leske was a “shining example” of an up-and-coming researcher making a significant impact on Australian agronomy. “Brenton has developed from a junior researcher to a position where he now leads DPIRD’s frost research investment in the process overseeing the setting of priorities, adapting the research strategy, securing project funding, and managing the resulting project initiatives,” Dr Biddulph said. “He now plays a key role in national industry-funded research projects to improve the agronomy, genetic resources and risk management of frost for Australian grain growers.” The inaugural Neil Fettell award went to DPIRD grains research and industry development director Kerry Regan for her work mentoring the next generation of agronomists. Based in NSW, Dr Fettell was a passionate advocate for research in low-rainfall zones, and a stalwart of Australian agriculture. DPIRD deputy director general Cec McConnell said Ms Regan had had a diverse career with the department, including various leadership positions. “She has reflected the virtues held by Neil Fettell, who was esteemed for sharing knowledge and nurturing young scientists,” Ms McConnell said. “These scientists are all worthy recipients of their awards . . . for the contribution they have made and continue to make to agronomic R&D and driving growth and prosperity in the grains industry.” WA agronomy consultant Geoff “Foz” Fosbery received the C.M. Donald award for his “pioneering dedication to agriculture”. The award, considered the most prestigious in the agronomy field, recognises long and distinguished careers and contributions of agriculturists.