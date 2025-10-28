Western Australia’s bumper grain harvest is set to drive Australia’s national total to more than 62 million tonnes, well above the five-year average. WA alone is expected to contribute about 40 per cent of the nation’s grain output in coming months, with industry estimates pointing to a 25.5Mt crop in the west. According to Rabobank’s latest RaboResearch report, strong production in WA has served to offset weaker results in parts of southern New South Wales and Victoria, where dry spring conditions have forced many farmers to cut crops for hay and silage. Meanwhile, a solid harvest is under way in Queensland, and WA farmers are making strong progress across the Esperance, Geraldton, and Kwinana Port Zones. Rabobank forecasts total winter grain and oilseed production to reach about 3.8 million tonnes above last season, up 6.4 per cent year-on-year and 6.1 per cent above the five-year average. RaboResearch senior analyst Vitor Pistoia said above-average rainfall in key regions — particularly WA and northern NSW — had boosted yields. “This year, the season in WA behaved similarly to last year,” Mr Pistoia said. “There was a late season break followed by good rainfall across most regions during July and August. “Temperatures also supported grain filling, with a mild start to September before the typical late-spring heat waves.” WA’s harvest is projected to come in nearly 10 per cent higher than last year, edging close to the record 26MT crop achieved in 2022–23. The Grain Industry of WA recently lifted its forecast from 23.7Mt to 25.5Mt — a 7.6 per cent increase — with some analysts tipping another record-breaking year. Nationally, wheat production is expected to hit 34.1Mt, barley 14.9Mt, and canola 6.5Mt. Pulse crops, including chickpeas, lentils, lupins, and faba beans, are forecast to grow 16 per cent year-on-year. Despite the strong production outlook, grain prices are expected to remain at five-year lows, according to the Chicago Board of Trade, as record global yields weigh on markets. “Australian grain exports face intense competition as global production remains high, particularly for wheat and barley,” Mr Pistoia said. “Large harvests in Russia, the EU, and the US, along with growing carryover stocks in Canada and Australia, are limiting price movement. In such a well-supplied market, Australian wheat prices have little room to defy the global trend.”