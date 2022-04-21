WA’s topsy turvy hay industry is expected to bottom out at its lowest production level in 20 years, with farmers and exporters’ hay sheds full and no indication demand will rise any time soon.

A combination of high grain prices, plentiful rainfall, and good domestic hay stocks nationwide have dampened the production outlook for WA’s $215 million hay industry.

However, with drought in the US and Canada sparking questions about whether China will “come back” to Australia after cancelling nearly all hay exporters licences in April last year as trade tensions boiled over.

The Grain Industry Association of WA’s first crop report for the 2022-23 grain growing season revealed the State’s hay area had “been lost” and was likely to sit at its lowest level for more than 20 years this year.

In the report, GIWA crop report author Michael Lamond said there was a “lack of positive signals” from exporters and hay sheds were still “full from previous years”.

Australian Fodder Industry Association chair Brad Griffiths said he was “not surprised” WA production was forecast to fall in line with what he believed was a national trend, on the back of high grain prices and solid rainfall.

“It would be reflected Australia-wide, in my personal opinion, and having a chat to exporters I think (low hay plantings) will be a fairly common occurrence,” he said.

“Hay plantings will be down, there are a few factors on that. The downturn in domestic use, given the rains on the east coast and through the centre of Australia.

“The high commodity prices for wheat, barley and canola . . . and the exporters losing their license to export hay into China is waning in the back of people’s minds.”

Australia’s hay export industry fell victim to the China trade war in April last year, when 25 hay export facilities were told they would not be able to renew their five-year export licenses.

The move left just three exporters able to continue shipping hay to China under separate licences valid until 2023.

WA grows nearly half of the 1.2 million tonnes of hay and straw exported from Australia each year, with South Australia and Victoria also key exporters.

The markets for Australian hay exports include Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and — until last year China — with much of the exported hay used to feed beef and dairy herds.

China was previously a $160m export market and bought about a third of all of the hay exported from Australia, or about 360,000 tonnes, each year.

Mr Griffiths said the export hay landscape would be interesting this year, with limited supply meaning exporters would “have to pull a rabbit out of the hat” to keep supply up as drought gripped hay-growing parts of the US and Canada.

“Supply is meeting demand at the moment,” he said.

“But going forward, if plantings are down as much as what people are thinking, I would be suggesting there might be problems finding hay.”

Mr Griffiths said domestic hay prices were up compared with last year, but there was not a lot of domestic demand after drought-breaking rains across the east coast.

“It is still quiet, it is not firing full cylinders . . . everywhere where cattle are farmed in the Eastern States and up north, they have had two exceptional seasons . . . the demand for hay has been so low,” he said.

Mr Griffiths said the loss of the China market had a “huge impact” on the industry, and said he was cautiously hopeful China would come “back” to Australia this year.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if China comes back in, but that is my personal opinion,” he said.

“There is a drought in the US… so I wouldn’t be surprised if they came back to us.”

The April report by Feed Central — an Eastern States-based selling platform for selling hay — said there was a “spring in the step” of hay-buyers this year, with straw in short supply and demand and “opportunity feedlotters” on the hunt for protein hay.

Mr Griffiths said the entire hay supply chain had been affected by the dampened demand, with some baling contractors out of a job as farmers “trade hectares” for other commodities.

Farm Machinery Industry Association of WA executive officer John Henchy said demand for hay equipment — including rates and balers — was “flat” on the back of the China trade war.