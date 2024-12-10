WA’s third-biggest grain harvest on record is expected to be all but finished by Christmas, as deliveries continue to pour through the grids at CBH bins Statewide. Growers delivered more than 3.2 million tonnes across the CBH network in the seven days to Sunday, December 8, marking the second biggest week of receivals for the 2024-25 harvest. Good weather across much of the grainbelt meant growers had a “less interrupted” run compared to previous weeks, bringing the State’s total to nearly 15.6Mt according to CBH’s latest weekly harvest report. “The Albany, Kwinana North and Kwinana South zones all had fine harvesting conditions,” the report said. “Both Esperance and Geraldton zones had some wet weather events, however this didn’t impact on receivals in Esperance zone.” Growers are on track to harvest more than 18.6Mt according to the latest Grain Industry Association of WA crop report forecast, released November 21. CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said the grain handler experienced “consecutive days of high receivals” last week as the warmer and dryer weather allowed growers to get the crop off quickly. “All zones are on track to equal or exceed our forecasted tonnes, and the estimates forecasted by GIWA,” he said. “At this rate, it is looking like CBH will take in the third-highest harvest tonnes on record, with harvest wrapped up before Christmas in most areas.” ALBANY ZONE The Albany zone recorded the largest volume of deliveries last week with 859,000t, bringing its total to more than 3.5Mt. Wheat is the main commodity being received, with barley starting to slow down and canola wrapping up. CBH said the Gairdner receival site passed its season receival record of 308,496t and was still receiving grain.; KWINANA NORTH Growers in the Kwinana North zone delivered 714,400t, bringing the total to more than 3.5Mt. Wheat is now the main commodity being delivered, with canola and barley “all but finished”. The McLvie receival site broke its daily receival record on December 3, taking 9817t. The previous record of 9455t was set in 2022. KWINANA SOUTH Kwinana South growers delivered 687,800t, bringing the total to just over 3Mt. “Wheat is still the largest commodity being received, followed by barley and oats,” the report said. “Most growers have now completed their canola programs, with only a few hundred tonnes left to go. “More daily records were broken last week at Corrigin, York, Dale, Shackelton and Meckering.” GERALDTON The Geraldton zone had received more than 2.7Mt in total, including 515,700t last week. Wheat was dominating, with high volumes of AWW2 causing delays at receival sites. Barley, lupins and canola were also still being received. “Growers are encouraged to bring in the remainder of their barley so we can use the storage for wheat,” CBH said. The Morawa site broke its daily receival record on December 5, taking 7081t tonnes, far above the previous record of 5950t set in 2022. ESPERANCE Growers delivered 474,700t at Esperance last week, bringing the total to more than 2.7Mt. “Many growers are finishing their harvest programs for the year, with others aiming to finish before Christmas,” the report said. “All commodities continue to be received.”