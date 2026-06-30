A Mid West grower group is kicking off a five-year research project of sandy soils in the region to reduce the risk of erosion for farmers. Expected to finish in 2030, the project aims to focus on assisting Mid West farmers manage risks such as shorter seasons, unreliable breaks and declining rainfall. West Midlands Group project executive officer Gabrielle Carrivick said there was about 6.4 million hectares of farming land exposed to erosion, costing farmers about $70 million a year in land use profitability and management. About 21 per cent of farmland in the Mid West region lacks adequate ground cover in seasonal periods with high erosion risk. “The West Midlands is one of the highest prone areas to wind erosion in general, and that’s why it’s been pitched in this area,” Ms Carrivick said. “The most important thing about this project is it’s grower-led, so demonstration sites, peer learning groups . . . the growers are the experts, so it’s more about sharing what they’re already doing.” Project communications officer Simon Kruger said the grower group aimed to expand knowledge through the region by collating farmers’ knowledge and showcasing the practices already in use. “It’s based around stuff that’s already happening with some growers that are really good at improving ground cover level, and how we can highlight that kind of really good work and extend and promote that across the region,” he said. “When we get these participatory action learning groups together, and they come up with some really good ideas that they want to demonstrate, and we can champion that and move that forward within the project over five years. “It’s about dispersion of knowledge and growing that base around our area, so that we can get better ground cover and better results.” A network of soil monitoring sites will be established to inform the development of decision support tools to monitor soil health. The project is not limited to grain growers, but is also open to livestock farmers in the region. Sustainable Solutions for Sandy Soils is a Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development-led project in conjunction with the Mingenew-Irwin Group, and Edith Cowan University.