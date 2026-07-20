A new study has found endangered cockatoos in the Wheatbelt have been ingesting grain contaminated with pesticides, with some seed spills near silos containing concentrations well above regulatory limits. Researchers had suspected pesticides were a factor behind Carnaby’s hindlimb paralysis syndrome, which has affected WA’s black cockatoos since about 2012 and causes weakness or paralysis in the legs, but little was known about the birds’ exposure in the wild. Dr Jill Shephard, Professor Kris Warren, and PhD candidate Zoe Kissane from Murdoch University’s Harry Butler Institute trialled new methods of identifying pesticide exposure to determine if the birds were ingesting harmful chemicals in agricultural seed. Wild Carnaby’s cockatoos were fitted with GPS and ARGOS satellite tags across five Wheatbelt breeding sites across three breeding seasons. Tagged birds were tracked and followed to identify where they were eating, and analysis of GPS data identified high-use forage locations. Seed samples were collected at identified sites and later tested for pesticide residues. Dr Shephard said the new methods identified pesticide exposure pathways that were previously unknown. The study identified 26 different pesticides found at seed spill locations, including insecticides, herbicides and fungicides. The cockatoos were often exposed when foraging opportunistically on spilled seed near grain silos. Detected pesticides included imidacloprid, thiamethoxam, clothianidin, difenoconazole and metalaxyl. “Around 80 per cent of seed samples contained one or more pesticide, and many samples contained mixtures of multiple pesticides rather than a single compound,” Ms Kissane said. “Some pesticide concentrations were also well above the acceptable maximum residue levels set by regulatory authorities, in some cases hundreds of times above what is considered acceptable in food and animal feed.” Ms Kissane said birds frequently revisited and foraged at contaminated seed spill sites, potentially leading to chronic exposure. She also hoped the research encouraged greater recognition of the need to reassess how pesticides were regulated, monitored and used in Australia. “Many pesticides still in use in Australia are already restricted or banned in parts of Europe, the UK, and North America due to concerns about human and wildlife health, and our results suggest these risks may also be relevant in Australian agricultural landscapes,” she said. “From an industry perspective, relatively simple changes, such as improving grain handling practices at silos to minimise seed spills and minimising wildlife access to these spills, could help reduce exposure risks for wildlife. “I hope it encourages constructive conversations about alternative agricultural practices that reduce reliance on pesticides, lower risks to wildlife and support healthy ecosystems.” The paper, Hazard identification and ecological risk assessment of pesticide exposure in wildlife using GPS telemetry: Case study on endangered Carnaby’s cockatoos was published in the Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology journal.