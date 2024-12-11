“Disruption” was the theme at WA’s biggest annual gathering of agricultural consultants, so it’s no surprise industry veteran Carly Veitch described the past five years as a “wild ride”. As the WA president of the Australian Association of Agricultural Consultants, she has been front and centre for all the highs and lows. Despite the upheaval, Ms Veitch — a farm management consultant with more than 15 years of experience — is confident WA “remains in a good position, ready to ride out the challenges and capitalise on the opportunities”. “We had some pretty exceptional seasons in 2021 and ‘22 and then a spectacularly poor one last year for a fair part of the State,” she said. “Supply chains were disrupted over COVID and to some extent they’ve recovered, but the cost of everything from machinery to parts, interest, freight, labour — I could go on — has risen dramatically.” Ms Veitch made the comments during her opening speech at AAAC’s annual outlook conference, which drew hundreds of farmers and industry players to Burswood on November 29. And she didn’t hold back when listing the myriad challenges her clients faced in 2024. “Land prices have skyrocketed and even after the drought of last year have continued to go up in a lot of areas,” she said. “And then there’s been a lot of external issues — geopolitical, climate change … anti-farming activists, policy changes — things that have caused a lot of noise and stress for our customers and ourselves as we’ve continued to navigate the seasons.” For WA growers, Ms Veitch described the period from April to June “where it just didn’t rain” as “incredibly stressful”. She said it felt unprecedented for many. “We were getting a lot of phone calls from customers who were second-guessing their decisions,” she said. “I was even finding some of my more seasoned operators were feeling the stress of ‘do I keep going (or) do I pull up? What do I do with all of these sheep? Do I keep feeding (or) do I cut my losses?’. “And then it rained. The phone stopped ringing. It was all good — until it stopped again in September.” Despite below-average rainfall and a dry start to the season, WA growers are on track to harvest more than 18.6 million tonnes in 2024-25, according to the Grain Industry Association of WA’s latest crop report. If realised, it will be WA’s third-biggest crop ever but still well below the consecutive record harvest of 24.3Mt in 2021-22 and 26Mt in 2022-23. With harvest in full swing, Ms Veitch said this season had been a “mixed bag” but predicted the outcome “for most” would be better than was expected earlier in the year.