WA grower groups are uniting for a new project designed to connect sheep and wool producers to learning opportunities and practical resources. Muster, led by Grower Group Alliance, will connect eight grower groups, known as muster points, in a statewide program that will provide local delivery of extension activities. ASHEEP & BEEF, Facey Group, Fitzgerald Biosphere Group, Gillamii Centre, Merredin and District Farm Improvement Group, Southern Dirt, Stirlings to Coast Farmers, and West Midlands Group will be the first muster points. GGA chief executive Rikki Foss said the launch marked an important milestone for regional delivery across WA’s sheep and wool industry. “Muster is built around a simple but powerful principle: producers are best supported when information is delivered through people and organisations they already know and trust,” she said. “By partnering with established grower groups across regional WA, we can make sure the program is grounded in local conditions, local priorities, and local relationships.” Ms Foss said the extension activities were designed to connect sheep and wool producers with practical, evidence-based information, trusted expertise and locally relevant opportunities to strengthen productivity, profitability and long-term enterprise resilience. “Local muster points will work with producers, advisers, researchers, and industry specialists to deliver a mix of workshops, field activities, demonstration sites, producer-learning opportunities, and practical resources,” she said. Ms Foss said the muster points represented a broad geographic spread across key sheep and wool producing regions, giving the program a strong regional footprint. “The muster points announced today bring deep local knowledge, existing producer networks, and a proven track record in delivering practical extension,” she said. Ms Foss said GGA would continue working closely with the eight muster points and the wider industry to ensure delivery remained practical, producer-led and responsive. Further details about local muster activities will be announced by the eight groups as regional delivery plans are finalised and implemented. Muster is funded by the Federal Government and administered by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.