The Australian cattle industry is mourning the death of Luke Bowen, a widely respected and beloved figure remembered for his hardworking leadership and unwavering dedication. In a social media post made on August 25, Cattle Australia announced Mr Bowen’s death, and said the peak body was “devastated” by the loss of “one of agriculture’s finest leaders”. “Luke’s contribution to our industry, regional communities and as a friend and colleague cannot be understated,” the post read. “Luke was instrumental to the establishment of Cattle Australia, and we’re sure the nation’s grass-fed cattle producers will dip their hats to one of our best today.” Born and raised on a mixed farm in WA, Mr Bowen held many titles, including head of Fisheries and Biosecurity with the NT Department of Industry Tourism and Trade, and the inaugural CEO of Cattle Australia in 2023. He was the Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association CEO from 2008-2014, and navigated the northern cattle industry through the Gillard Government’s unlawful ban of live cattle exports to Indonesia. Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said Mr Bowen was “instrumental in fighting for justice for Northern Australian pastoralists”. “He was a man that knew the hardworking men and women of Northern Australian deserved a voice that was heard,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. “A man that understood the importance and positive impact Australia’s live export industry had and was willing to stand up for it.” Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud said the Australian cattle industry had “lost a champion and a hero”. “Mr Bowen had courage of his conviction and was much loved for it. He never cut and ran when it got too hard,” he said. “Instead he stayed and fought for what was right. “Mr Bowen will be remembered for being a true leader, in every essence of the word.” NT Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price also offered her condolences to Mr Bowen’s family. “Mr Bowen was at the helm of the Northern Territory Cattlemen’s Association through some of the industry’s toughest periods, and was an asset to Cattle Australia during his time as CEO,” she said. “He remained committed up until his passing, and his dedication will be remembered. “Thank you, Luke, for your many contributions; you will be missed.“ Mr Bowen is survived by his only son, Jourdan Bowen, aged 34.