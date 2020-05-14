Brunswick raring to go

Organisers of one of WA’s biggest one-day agricultural shows is planning for this year's event to be held in October as planned, despite COVID-19 concerns.

Although a host of agricultural shows have been cancelled this year following the coronavirus outbreak, Brunswick Agricultural Society hope the 89th Brunswick Show will go ahead on October 24.

With the event more than five months away, Brunswick Agricultural Show president Mark Talbot told Countryman WA’s improving coronavirus situation was pleasing.

He said organisers were hopeful the show would go ahead, with decisions to be guided by State and Federal Government restrictions.

However, Mr Talbot — owner-operator at livestock transport service Wedderburn Transport — said it was likely the show would be held in a different format, if it was hosted.

“During these unprecedented times, it pays to remain positive,” he said.

Camera Icon Brunswick Agricultural Show president Mark Talbot, of Wedderburn Park Transport. Credit: Bianca Turri

“We have to have something look forward to, and for many people near Brunswick, this show is a big part of the calendar.

“We are working towards hosting the show and we will continue to go down that path until we are told we can't.”

This year's Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days, which was set to be from August 26 to August 28, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Newdegate Machinery Field Days, which was scheduled for September 3 and September 4, is also among high-profile farming events to be called off.

It is understood the Waroona Agricultural Society is also planning for this year's 90th Waroona Show to be held on October 10.

The 2020 Brunswick Agricultural Show is set to celebrate rural transport.