Quilty quest attracts world’s best to Collie

World-class endurance horseriders will descend on Collie this year to vie for a chance to win one of Australia’s premier equine titles.

The 55th annual Tom Quilty Gold Cup returns to WA, after a six-year absence, from September 18-20, across a 160km with 150 entrants expected.

Competitors from the US, New Zealand, United Kingdom and South Africa are set to compete at the Collie championships.

Gidgegannup endurance rider Tegan Symington is preparing her Arabian stallion Duo Park Royal Son for the event. Known as Sonny, he stands at the Symington family’s Sholto Arabians stud and claimed last year’s WA Endurance Riders Association’s Horse of the Year.

“Sonny’s first 160km event was last year’s Quilty qualifier at Collie ... we received line honours and best conditioned,” she said.

After a very successful year, Ms Symington decided to take a conservative approach to the Quilty and will be holding back a bit on the reins for a good cause.

“I will ride alongside (13-year-old) junior rider Mackenzie Taylor to mentor her through the ride, which will be her first Quilty,” she said.