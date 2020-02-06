‘Secret’ firefighting heroes inspire picture book

A Great Southern farmer’s daughter is writing and illustrating a 32-page picture book to highlight farmers’ selfless roles as “secret superheroes” defending rural areas from bushfires.

Carly Moone and her husband Seb were inspired to write and illustrate the childrens’ book — My Dad, The Secret Superhero — in the wake of December’s Stirling Range bushfires.

Mrs Moone was checking a dam’s water level while visiting her family’s Tambellup farm on Boxing Day when her father Graeme Groves noticed smoke about 15km from the property and sprung into action.

“Dad got on the phone to all of the neighbours and then rushed off in a hurry,” she said.

Camera Icon Seb and Carly Moone. Credit: Simon Santi / The West Australian

“It was amazing how everyone quickly dropped everything and rushed to help.”

Two bushfires were sparked by lightning on Boxing Day, ultimately scorching about 40,000ha after burning for more than a week with the flames stoked by continuous strong winds.

Mrs Moone lauded her dad and neighbouring farmers’ quick responses to help fight the blaze.

The effort prompted Mr and Mrs Moone, who is a graphic designer, to write and illustrate the book to raise money for people affected by the horrific bushfire season and champion farmers’ roles as firefighters.

“Seb knew that I always wanted to write a childrens’ book and he said ‘why don’t you do something about the bushfires?’ — it is a nice way to donate my time and skill set,” she said.

“We haven’t finished the book yet, but we’ve written the story and it is partially illustrated.”

Camera Icon The book is due to be completed by April.

The story centres on a young girl, Delilah, who believes she has discovered her dad’s biggest secret — he is not only a farmer, but a courageous superhero protecting Australia from “fire monsters”.

The book’s profits will be donated to environmental and wildlife rehabilitation in fire-affected areas.

Mr Moone said the couple initially set a $10,000 crowd-funding target.

However, after the goal was reached within one day Mr Moone said he and Mrs Moone were now aiming to raise $25,000 to reduce production costs and increase donations to charity.

“We hope the book helps illustrate the effort professional firefighters and volunteer firefighters put in,” he said.

The book is due to be completed by April.

The project can be found online at www.pozible.com/profile/carly-moone.