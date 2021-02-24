Social pictures from GRDC Grains Research Updates

WA’s biggest grains conference hit Perth on Monday and Tuesday, attracting growers, researchers and scientists with a packed schedule of speakers.

It was a year like no other for conference host Grains Research Development Corporation, with WA’s snap lockdown last month casting doubts about whether the event would go ahead.

But it did, and the event was a success, with more than 600 people packing Crown Perth’s various ballrooms and function facilities for a global tour of the grains industry.

Most of the presentations were in-person, but some were held via video link to allow the room to hear from interstate and international speakers. Leading the charge were two presentations about climate change and agriculture by Australian National University Climate Change Institute director Mark Howden and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets head Elizabeth O’Leary.

Other sessions included speakers from the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre, the University of WA, and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

The Seed of Light award went to Kondinin Group co-founder Ben White, while Emeritus Professor Stephen Powles was awarded the rare Seed of Gold award.

Camera Icon Agrichem commercial sales and development manager Greg Tapscott, Nutrien Ag Solutions graduate agronomist Thomas Stanicich, and Curtin University agribusiness student Spencer Beatty. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Living Farm research scientists Orna Tippett, Anna Wilson and Joanna Shaddick. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon GRDC western panel member Natasha Ayers and ORIGO managing director Annie Box. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon CSIRO agriculture deputy Michael Robertson and CSIRO future protein initiative lead Michelle Colgraves. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Tiara Kann, ConsultAg agronomist Jordy Medlen, and UWA research assistant Saloomeh Akbari. Credit: Countryman