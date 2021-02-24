Search
thewest.com.au

Social pictures from GRDC Grains Research Updates

Countryman

WA’s biggest grains conference hit Perth on Monday and Tuesday, attracting growers, researchers and scientists with a packed schedule of speakers.

It was a year like no other for conference host Grains Research Development Corporation, with WA’s snap lockdown last month casting doubts about whether the event would go ahead.

But it did, and the event was a success, with more than 600 people packing Crown Perth’s various ballrooms and function facilities for a global tour of the grains industry.

Most of the presentations were in-person, but some were held via video link to allow the room to hear from interstate and international speakers. Leading the charge were two presentations about climate change and agriculture by Australian National University Climate Change Institute director Mark Howden and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets head Elizabeth O’Leary.

Other sessions included speakers from the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre, the University of WA, and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.

The Seed of Light award went to Kondinin Group co-founder Ben White, while Emeritus Professor Stephen Powles was awarded the rare Seed of Gold award.

Agrichem commercial sales and development manager Greg Tapscott, Nutrien Ag Solutions graduate agronomist Thomas Stanicich, and Curtin University agribusiness student Spencer Beatty.
Camera IconAgrichem commercial sales and development manager Greg Tapscott, Nutrien Ag Solutions graduate agronomist Thomas Stanicich, and Curtin University agribusiness student Spencer Beatty. Credit: Countryman
Living Farm research scientists Orna Tippett, Anna Wilson and Joanna Shaddick.
Camera IconLiving Farm research scientists Orna Tippett, Anna Wilson and Joanna Shaddick. Credit: Countryman
GRDC western panel member Natasha Ayers and ORIGO managing director Annie Box.
Camera IconGRDC western panel member Natasha Ayers and ORIGO managing director Annie Box. Credit: Countryman
CSIRO agriculture deputy Michael Robertson and CSIRO future protein initiative lead Michelle Colgraves.
Camera IconCSIRO agriculture deputy Michael Robertson and CSIRO future protein initiative lead Michelle Colgraves. Credit: Countryman
Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Tiara Kann, ConsultAg agronomist Jordy Medlen, and UWA research assistant Saloomeh Akbari.
Camera IconNutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Tiara Kann, ConsultAg agronomist Jordy Medlen, and UWA research assistant Saloomeh Akbari. Credit: Countryman
Calingiri farmer Gary McGill and Lake King farmer Chris Henderson.
Camera IconCalingiri farmer Gary McGill and Lake King farmer Chris Henderson. Credit: Countryman

Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.

Sign up for our emails

Listen NowThe West Live, WA’s favourite daily news podcast with new host Ben O’Shea

Find out More

Regional Network

Albany Advertiser (incl. The Extra)
Augusta-Margaret River Times
Broome Advertiser
Bunbury Herald
Busselton-Dunsborough Times
Countryman
Geraldton Guardian
Great Southern Herald
Harvey Waroona Reporter
Kalgoorlie Miner
The Kimberley Echo
Manjimup Bridgetown Times
Midwest Times
Narrogin Observer
North West Telegraph
Pilbara News
South Western Times
Sound Telegraph

Contact Us

Countryman

Newspaper House, 50 Hasler RoadOsborne Park WA 6017Tel (08) 9482 9708Messenger IconSend us a message
Share to FacebookEmail Us