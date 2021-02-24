Social pictures from GRDC Grains Research Updates
WA’s biggest grains conference hit Perth on Monday and Tuesday, attracting growers, researchers and scientists with a packed schedule of speakers.
It was a year like no other for conference host Grains Research Development Corporation, with WA’s snap lockdown last month casting doubts about whether the event would go ahead.
But it did, and the event was a success, with more than 600 people packing Crown Perth’s various ballrooms and function facilities for a global tour of the grains industry.
Most of the presentations were in-person, but some were held via video link to allow the room to hear from interstate and international speakers. Leading the charge were two presentations about climate change and agriculture by Australian National University Climate Change Institute director Mark Howden and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets head Elizabeth O’Leary.
Other sessions included speakers from the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre, the University of WA, and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
The Seed of Light award went to Kondinin Group co-founder Ben White, while Emeritus Professor Stephen Powles was awarded the rare Seed of Gold award.
Get the latest news from thewest.com.au in your inbox.
Sign up for our emails