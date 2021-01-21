WA Shearing Industry Association AGM

A bumper turnout of about 40 shearers and contractors gathered in East Perth on Saturday for the WA Shearing Industry Association’s annual meeting.

The annual event gives the industry a chance to catch up on industry issues, kicking off with WASIA president Darren Spencer’s opening address.

Mr Spencer used his presentation to highlight the group’s achievements, including launching its Safe Sheds program and shearing hubs across WA.

A highlight of the day was a surprise presentation of the Australian Wool Industry Medal after the annual presentation dinner in Melbourne was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Well known shearer Kevin Gellatly was presented with the accolade for his 50-year career in the shearing industry.

Mr Spencer said the award was “well deserved” for an outstanding career and Mr Gellatly’s devotion to training learner shearers was “second to none”.

Camera Icon WASIA annual general meeting guest speaker Alysia Kepert with Spencer Shearing co-owner Tania Spencer. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Australian Wool Innovation stakeholder engagement coordinator Ellie Bigwood and Safe Farms WA executive officer Maree Gooch. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon Chadwick Shearing owner Dean Chadwick, of Boyup Brook, and Bailiwick Legal director Phil Brunner, of Perth. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon RK Bowden Shearing owner Chris Bowden and Jacob Bowden, six months. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer, WA Shearing Industry Association executive officer Valerie Pretzel, and PSC McKenna Hampton industrance broker Craig Shand. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon McEllister Shearing owners Eddie and Louise McEllister, of Narrogin, and Henderson Shearing Services owner Mike Henderson, of Dongara. Credit: Countryman

Camera Icon KGT Shearing owners Tahae Toa and Kat Carrie, of Kulin. Credit: Countryman