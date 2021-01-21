Search
WA Shearing Industry Association AGM

Headshot of Cally Dupe
Cally DupeCountryman
Email Cally Dupe
Crackers Contracting owners Sarah and Mark Buscumb, of Quindanning.
Camera IconCrackers Contracting owners Sarah and Mark Buscumb, of Quindanning. Credit: Countryman

A bumper turnout of about 40 shearers and contractors gathered in East Perth on Saturday for the WA Shearing Industry Association’s annual meeting.

The annual event gives the industry a chance to catch up on industry issues, kicking off with WASIA president Darren Spencer’s opening address.

Mr Spencer used his presentation to highlight the group’s achievements, including launching its Safe Sheds program and shearing hubs across WA.

A highlight of the day was a surprise presentation of the Australian Wool Industry Medal after the annual presentation dinner in Melbourne was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Well known shearer Kevin Gellatly was presented with the accolade for his 50-year career in the shearing industry.

Mr Spencer said the award was “well deserved” for an outstanding career and Mr Gellatly’s devotion to training learner shearers was “second to none”.

WASIA annual general meeting guest speaker Alysia Kepert with Spencer Shearing co-owner Tania Spencer.
Camera IconWASIA annual general meeting guest speaker Alysia Kepert with Spencer Shearing co-owner Tania Spencer. Credit: Countryman
Australian Wool Innovation stakeholder engagement coordinator Ellie Bigwood and Safe Farms WA executive officer Maree Gooch.
Camera IconAustralian Wool Innovation stakeholder engagement coordinator Ellie Bigwood and Safe Farms WA executive officer Maree Gooch. Credit: Countryman
Chadwick Shearing owner Dean Chadwick, of Boyup Brook, and Bailiwick Legal director Phil Brunner, of Perth.
Camera IconChadwick Shearing owner Dean Chadwick, of Boyup Brook, and Bailiwick Legal director Phil Brunner, of Perth. Credit: Countryman
RK Bowden Shearing owner Chris Bowden and Jacob Bowden, six months.
Camera IconRK Bowden Shearing owner Chris Bowden and Jacob Bowden, six months. Credit: Countryman
WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer, WA Shearing Industry Association executive officer Valerie Pretzel, and PSC McKenna Hampton industrance broker Craig Shand.
Camera IconWA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer, WA Shearing Industry Association executive officer Valerie Pretzel, and PSC McKenna Hampton industrance broker Craig Shand. Credit: Countryman
McEllister Shearing owners Eddie and Louise McEllister, of Narrogin, and Henderson Shearing Services owner Mike Henderson, of Dongara.
Camera IconMcEllister Shearing owners Eddie and Louise McEllister, of Narrogin, and Henderson Shearing Services owner Mike Henderson, of Dongara. Credit: Countryman
KGT Shearing owners Tahae Toa and Kat Carrie, of Kulin.
Camera IconKGT Shearing owners Tahae Toa and Kat Carrie, of Kulin. Credit: Countryman
Pingelly Shearing owner Rob Cristinelli, of Pingelly, and Kojonup Jury Shearing owner Lowanna Jury.
Camera IconPingelly Shearing owner Rob Cristinelli, of Pingelly, and Kojonup Jury Shearing owner Lowanna Jury. Credit: Countryman

