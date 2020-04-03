WAFarmers conference social photos

Hundreds turned out to The Westin in Perth for the WAFarmers annual conference on March 13.
The event kicked off with the president’s welcome, before an update from WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.
Later in the day, WAFarmers grains section held its annual general meeting for its grains and livestock sections.
Esperance grain grower Mic Fels was elected the WAFarmers grains council president, taking over from Duncan Young.
In other changes, Narembeen farmer Jessie Davis and Pingelly farmer John Hassell were appointed to the board, while Wandering farmer Max Watts stepped down from the role. Independent director Kevin Smout ended his four-year term on the board.
The conference also heard from Grains Research Development Corporation chairman John Woods, who talked about the GRDC’s decision to delve into reducing emissions in the grains industry.
In the evening, guests gathered for a gala dinner at The Westin, where they listened to a speech by former West Coast Eagles player and Brownlow medallist Matt Priddis.