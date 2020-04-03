WAFarmers conference social photos

Hundreds turned out to The Westin in Perth for the WAFarmers annual conference on March 13.

The event kicked off with the president’s welcome, before an update from WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

Later in the day, WAFarmers grains section held its annual general meeting for its grains and livestock sections.

Esperance grain grower Mic Fels was elected the WAFarmers grains council president, taking over from Duncan Young.

In other changes, Narembeen farmer Jessie Davis and Pingelly farmer John Hassell were appointed to the board, while Wandering farmer Max Watts stepped down from the role. Independent director Kevin Smout ended his four-year term on the board.

The conference also heard from Grains Research Development Corporation chairman John Woods, who talked about the GRDC’s decision to delve into reducing emissions in the grains industry.

In the evening, guests gathered for a gala dinner at The Westin, where they listened to a speech by former West Coast Eagles player and Brownlow medallist Matt Priddis.

Camera Icon Jeanette De Langrafft, of Newdegate, and Telstra regional general manager Boyd Brown. Credit: Countryman, Cally Dupe

Camera Icon South West Catchments Council chief executive Sally Wilkinson and Wheatbelt NRM chief executive officer Natarsha Woods. Credit: Countryman, Cally Dupe

Camera Icon Australian Wool Innovation spokesman Marius Cumming and WAFarmers wool section president Steve McGuire. Credit: Countryman, Cally Dupe

Camera Icon Colin Nicholl, of Hyden, CBH director Brian McAlpine, and GrainGrowers Limited regional coordinator Alan Meldrum. Credit: Countryman, Cally Dupe

Camera Icon WA Liberals Agricultural candidate Steve Martin, Vasse MP Libby Mettam, and WAFarmers president Rhys Turton. Credit: Countryman, Cally Dupe

Camera Icon Chris Wyhoon, of Bakers Hill, and Rod Caddies, of Swan Valley. Credit: Countryman, Cally Dupe

Camera Icon Hannah Seymour, of Miling, and DPIRD field veterinary officer Kevin Hepworth. Credit: Countryman, Cally Dupe

Camera Icon Mark Adams, of Woodgenellup, Bailiwick Legal director Phillip Brunner, and 4Farmers general manager Neil Mortimore. Credit: Countryman, Cally Dupe

Camera Icon Grain Industry Association of WA chief executive officer Larissa Taylor and CBH chairman Simon Stead. Credit: Cally Dupe / Countryman

Camera Icon Jane Fuchsbichler, of Belka, and WAFarmers Merredin Zone coordinator Felicity Cowan. Credit: Countryman, Cally Dupe