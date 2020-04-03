Search
WAFarmers conference social photos

Cally DupeCountryman
Vern Dempster, of Northam, and Maitland Davey and Margaret Davey, both of Konnongorring.
Hundreds turned out to The Westin in Perth for the WAFarmers annual conference on March 13.

The event kicked off with the president’s welcome, before an update from WA Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.

Later in the day, WAFarmers grains section held its annual general meeting for its grains and livestock sections.

Esperance grain grower Mic Fels was elected the WAFarmers grains council president, taking over from Duncan Young.

In other changes, Narembeen farmer Jessie Davis and Pingelly farmer John Hassell were appointed to the board, while Wandering farmer Max Watts stepped down from the role. Independent director Kevin Smout ended his four-year term on the board.

The conference also heard from Grains Research Development Corporation chairman John Woods, who talked about the GRDC’s decision to delve into reducing emissions in the grains industry.

In the evening, guests gathered for a gala dinner at The Westin, where they listened to a speech by former West Coast Eagles player and Brownlow medallist Matt Priddis.

Jeanette De Langrafft, of Newdegate, and Telstra regional general manager Boyd Brown.
South West Catchments Council chief executive Sally Wilkinson and Wheatbelt NRM chief executive officer Natarsha Woods.
Australian Wool Innovation spokesman Marius Cumming and WAFarmers wool section president Steve McGuire.
Colin Nicholl, of Hyden, CBH director Brian McAlpine, and GrainGrowers Limited regional coordinator Alan Meldrum.
WA Liberals Agricultural candidate Steve Martin, Vasse MP Libby Mettam, and WAFarmers president Rhys Turton.
Chris Wyhoon, of Bakers Hill, and Rod Caddies, of Swan Valley.
Hannah Seymour, of Miling, and DPIRD field veterinary officer Kevin Hepworth.
Mark Adams, of Woodgenellup, Bailiwick Legal director Phillip Brunner, and 4Farmers general manager Neil Mortimore.
Grain Industry Association of WA chief executive officer Larissa Taylor and CBH chairman Simon Stead.
Jane Fuchsbichler, of Belka, and WAFarmers Merredin Zone coordinator Felicity Cowan.
Will Easton, of Moora, and GRDC chief executive Steve Jefferies.
