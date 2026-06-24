As Perth’s urban sprawl creeps closer to the Swan Valley, property owners say they are copping the brunt of increased flooding. Almost 100 disgruntled residents aired their concerns at the Caversham Memorial Hall last Friday, questioning whether constant groundwater flooding could be controlled. At the forum, residents said flooding had increased dramatically since 2020. Keller’s Farm owners Marija and Philipp Keller told the crowd they had made the decision to sell their property of 27 years after flooding destroyed their fruit orchard. The couple said they had dealt with constant flooding from heightened groundwater levels, with the City of Swan installing five continuously operating pumps on their property last year to remove excess water. Tree farmers Harry Gratte and Sally Rogers have lived on their semi-rural property for 36 years. They said the property had been inundated over the last six years, leading to waterlogged trees requiring removal, which they believed had followed the development of new urban housing in a neighbouring suburb. Beginning to monitor water levels in the area independently, the pair said they recorded a groundwater rise of 1.33m at the wettest time of year. “The rising groundwater we’re experiencing is beyond what would be expected due to seasonal or historic variation, and it’s coming due to the management of water — that’s from infiltration from the urban land upslope to our west,” Ms Rogers said. Other guest speakers at the forum included WA MLC Anthony Spagnolo and University of Western Australia Associate Professor of hydrology and ecohydrology Dr Sally Thompson. In a brief address to the forum, Mr Spagnolo thanked the community for ensuring the issue of flooding was brought to light. Dr Thompson said the presence of groundwater flooding in the area demonstrated there was too much water in the environment that was not being correctly conveyed away. “In the west we have lots of sandy soils, but as we move further east we increasingly encounter areas where there’s clay . . . (the clays and sands) are often combined in complex ways,” she said. “What we see is the groundwater is there underneath all of these sediments, fed by the rain emerging at the surface as lakes.” Dr Thompson said Perth’s prime urban development areas had traditionally been on sandy soils with deep soils above groundwater, with the exception of areas next to lakes. “This is where we sort of consider to be the premium land, and historically have developed many of our suburbs, but as the city expands we’ve pretty much run out of most of these kinds of landscape,” she said. City of Swan chief executive Stephen Cain said active monitoring of groundwater flooding impacts was being undertaken in the area, and the city would continue to undertake short-term surface water pumping to reduce groundwater levels in affected zones. “In parallel, given the complexity of the matter, the city is investigating long-term solutions, in consultation with Department of Water and Environmental Regulations and Department of Planning Lands and Heritage,” he said. Mr Cain said the city was aware of four properties affected by high groundwater levels. “While there have been reports of localised flooding to roadways and parks, many of these have been attributed to blockages requiring maintenance and will continue to be monitored,” he said. The Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation were contacted for comment.