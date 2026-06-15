The Horticulture Code reform must improve clarity, confidence and compliance while keeping workable trading options, says the national body for wholesalers and supporting business in Australia’s central fruit and vegetable markets. Fresh Markets Australia has lodged a supplementary submission to the independent review of the Horticulture Code of Conduct, following further consultation on proposed code reforms. FMA chair Shane Schnitzler said the review should be guided by the submissions, which included those from growers, traders, commodity and small businesses. “Every grower and trader covered by the Horticulture Code should comply with their obligations under it,” Mr Schnitzler said. “FMA does not condone breaches of code obligations. “Compliance matters should be dealt with directly through the proper processes. Code reform should be guided by the full evidence now before the review. “That evidence points to clearer HPAs (horticulture produce agreements), better code literacy, model specific reporting and proportionate compliance, while keeping workable trading options available.” Australia’s central market trading floors are supplied by more than 14,000 fruit and vegetable growers and involve an estimated 24 million annual sales transactions. Mr Schnitzler said reform had to work in day-to-day trade. “Fresh produce is perishable, prices can move quickly, and trading arrangements need to respond to supply, demand and market fluctuations on any given day,” he said. FMA supports retaining merchant formula/method pricing as a legitimate price-setting method within the merchant role. KordaMentha’s economic analysis for FMA drew on survey responses from central market trading floor traders across all States. It found merchant trading was the dominant trading role, with 69 per cent of surveyed merchants using merchant formula/method pricing either as the only merchant price-setting method or as part of current trading arrangements with growers. “Merchant formula/method pricing is a substantial and established part of central market trade,” Mr Schnitzler said. “It can link grower returns to actual market outcomes in a fast-moving trading environment. “Removing that option would reduce grower choice and could force transactions into a fixed price or agency structure that does not suit the produce, the grower or the market conditions.” An independently conducted Roy Morgan grower survey for Brismark found that 81 per cent of growers surveyed supported the inclusion of method/formula-type merchant transactions, up from 67 per cent in 2007. “That matters because this is about grower and trader choice, not trader preference alone,” Mr Schnitzler said. “Growers and traders need clarity, confidence and practical choices that work in real trade. Removing legitimate trading options would take the code in the wrong direction. “For merchant formula/method pricing, the focus should be clear HPAs, practical calculation information and code literacy, while protecting commercially sensitive customer information and preserving the merchant role.” Mr Schnitzler said any remade code should be backed by a well-resourced practical code literacy program. “After almost 20 years of the code, practical code literacy remains uneven as demonstrated in the submissions to date. More rules alone will not close that gap. “Reform will only work if people can understand it, apply it and resolve issues early.”