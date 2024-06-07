Grants of up to $50,000 are now available to help fund “exceptional” horticulture events across Australia as the industry launches a new national roadshow. The National Farmers’ Federation will deliver the roadshow with $625,000 of Federal funding as part of the Albanese Government’s $1.1 million Showcasing Australian Horticulture program. The roadshow will include regional events that benefit participants across the horticultural supply chain and the communities supporting them. “By supporting events that bring the best practices and technologies to the forefront, we can ensure our horticulture sector remains at the cutting edge and continues to thrive,” NFF Horticulture Council chair Jolyon Burnett said. “The roadshow will provide a unique platform for sharing knowledge, innovations and best practices, driving the sector towards a more sustainable and prosperous future.” The funding will support new and existing events and activities held between August 1, 2024, and July 31, 2025. Eligible applicants — including industry groups, research organisations and community groups — have until June 28 to apply via the NFF website. The Albanese Government will also provide $475,000 for Hort Innovation — a not-for-profit, grower-owned research and development company — to build connections between Australia and Japan’s horticulture industries. Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said this would be facilitated through visits, forums and networking events. “Hort Innovation’s project will focus on building connections between Australia and Japan to create more opportunity for trade, continuing to open doors for agriculture access overseas,” he said. “As Australia’s fourth largest trading partner by value, these steps are important to support opportunities for Australia’s horticulture industry in Japan.” Senator Watt said in 18 months the Government had locked in several trade arrangements that were “huge wins” for Australian horticulture, including improved market access for cherries to South Korea. “We’ve also enabled new market access for avocados to Thailand and India, as well as new market access for all mango varieties to Japan,” he said.