South West grown Bravo apples have successfully hit Chinese shores for the first time almost a year after a milestone trade market access agreement was signed.

The inaugural shipment of 80 tonnes of Bravo apples — branded as Soluna — are the first lot of mainland apples to break into the Chinese market, arriving on Friday.

The new market access into China is estimated to be worth more than $10 million in the next two years.

The apple variety has already experienced huge export success in a range of markets, including the Middle East, with exports growing significantly since the first to Singapore in 2017.

Camera Icon Bravo Apples. Credit: Supplied

Bravo apples are a cross between Royal Gala’s and the WA Cripps Red variety and grown in Donnybrook, Manjimup, and across Australia.

Scientists at the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development are evaluating more than 50,000 seedlings at the Horticulture Research Institute in Manjimup.

WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the production of Bravo apples continued to be supported by fruit research investment, cold storage upgrades at Manjimup, and DPIRD’s work with the Narrow Orchard System.

“The Bravo apple is a beloved variety here in Western Australia — it’s a WA success story and we’re incredibly proud that it was developed by local researchers and growers,” she said.

“We’re also immensely proud of our apple breeding program and its global reputation for producing nutritious, delicious fruit for customers to enjoy, backed by WA growers’ sophisticated production systems.

“These investments support our producers, their communities, and help create local jobs - in addition to contributing to our State’s economy and agriculture exports.

“I look forward to seeing our fruit industry continuing to develop and grow, as industry adopts new practices and technologies backed by our investments and research.”

The Soluna brand is managed globally by TopStar, who works with Fruit West and WA Farm Direct for the brands’ commercialisation.

Camera Icon Bravo Apples. Bravo Apple grower Carlos Caccetta and WA Farm Direct, National Bravo Apple Category Manager Sean Engelbrecht. Credit: Simon Santi / The West Australian

Soluna has carved out a strong presence among quality-driven retailers and wholesalers in Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Middle East, and beyond.

Its long post-harvest shelf life, supported by robust cold-chain systems, makes it ideally suited to international markets.

The apples are characterised by their burgundy skin, sweet flavour, crunch, and extended shelf life.

The Bravo apple has been sold in Australian supermarkets for several years after first being commercially planted in Manjimup eight years ago, with export markets growing to $1.7m per year in just three short years.

The world’s biggest exporters of fresh apples are Italy, United States of America, mainland China, New Zealand and Chile.