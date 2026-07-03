Swan Valley tree farmers say one third of their plantation has been affected by continuous floodings in the wake of a new housing development neighbouring their property. Harry Gratte and Cheryl Rogers have lived at their property for nearly 40 years. The pair grow 40 different species across 1600 trees, with about one third of the plantation impacted over the last six years. Many trees have died and been removed, while others showed signs of stress through pale and thin foliage. The couple sell each tree for about $1000 at maturity, making potential losses significant. Ms Rogers said they had recorded a groundwater rise of 1.33m at the wettest time of year after carrying out independent monitoring. “The rising groundwater we’re experiencing is beyond what would be expected due to seasonal or historic variation, and it’s coming due to the management of water — that’s from infiltration from the urban land upslope to our west,” Ms Rogers said. Ms Rogers said she was told by a geologist the rising groundwater was “beyond” what was to be expected in seasonal or historical variation. “It’s (rising) due to the management of water, that’s infill from infiltration from the urban land up slope to our west,” she said. City of Swan chief executive Stephen Cain said groundwater flooding impacts were actively monitored across the Swan Valley. He said the city was undertaking short-term surface water pumping to reduce groundwater levels in affected areas. “The city is currently investigating the potential implementation of temporary active dewatering to lower groundwater in affected areas,” he said. “Any such dewatering program would be subject to the necessary regulatory approvals, including the issue of a dewatering licence, which has not yet been received.” Mr Cain said the city was aware of only four properties directly impacted by “what is believed to be” high groundwater levels. “While there have been reports of localised flooding to roadways and parks, many of these have been attributed to blockages requiring maintenance and will continue to be monitored,” he said. At a community forum held on the floodings on June 19, University of Western Australia Associate Professor of hydrology and ecohydrology Dr Sally Thompson said the soils in the area were typically complex clays. She said the groundwater was underneath the sediments and, fed by rain, was emerging on the surface as lakes. A Department of Water and Environmental Regulation spokesman said the department did not regulate urban development or local drainage systems, and instead only provided advice on water matters to other decision-making bodies in the land use planning system. He said monitoring of 22 bores by DWER near Dayton showed stable groundwater levels within natural seasonal variation. “This indicates that the reported localised rises in groundwater levels in affected areas are likely the result of local drainage factors, rather than broader, regional hydrological changes,” he said. “Urban hydrology is complex, and the issue is unlikely to be related to a single component. “Factors influencing the issue may include drainage design, implementation, operation and performance of the local drainage system.” A Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage spokeswoman said an increase in localised groundwater levels were likely due to site-specific drainage conditions and were the responsibility of the local government. “State Government agencies are assisting the City of Swan with their assessment of the area to gain a clearer understanding of the local urban hydrology and to help the city to identify appropriate short and long-term mitigation measures,” she said.