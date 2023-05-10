Increasing operating costs and stagnating produce prices are raising questions about the long-term viability of up to 25 per cent of WA vegetable growers.

The worrying statistic was highlighted by the Building Horticulture Business Capacity Program report from the 2021-22 financial year, released this month.

The program and report was a collaboration between VegetablesWA and Planfarm to address the issues of the industry and alleviate the strain on WA growers.

VegetablesWA project manager Bryn Edwards said with production costs continuing to rise and produce prices levelling out, the concern was whether the bottom 25 per cent were indicative of the wider WA industry.

“If so, we may be looking at challenging times ahead,” Mr Edwards said.

He said operating costs had increased across the board by about $12,000 per hectare for the average-performing producer and up a substantial 15 per cent on last year.

“Interestingly, rather than the top 25 per cent of profitable producers reducing costs, they spent more than $13,000/ha more than the average-performing grower,” Mr Edwards said.

“However, the difference came through the top producers having the ability to generate 37 per cent ($43,000/ha) more income, offsetting the costs and corresponding to an extra $30,000/ha in their pockets.”

He said growers needed to ensure there was a clear line between what money was being spent through to saleable yield, with production data as key.

“In the current dynamic cost rising climate, previously held cost-of-production assumptions can quickly become out of date, therefore it’s key to stay on top of this to inform decisions to maintain margins,” Mr Edwards said.

He said the dynamic nature of the current cost-rising situation means business owners needed to be more accurate on the costs of production figures — if they start making a loss, it’s a big challenge when it comes to equity.

“The average equity position for the FY 2021-22 vegetable industry was 79 per cent, with the top 25 per cent being significantly higher at 94 per cent,” Mr Edwards said.

“Both are strong positions that can assist businesses to survive shocks, such as losses caused from production, market influences or pricing catastrophes.

“The bottom 25 per cent, however, is at a worrying 50 per cent equity, which is a more vulnerable position.

Camera Icon Worker in the fresh produce and vegetable section at Woolworths. Credit: TheWest

Benchmarking data from the report indicates the majority of growers who take part in the project build more resilient businesses, which is becoming more and more important as costs continue to rise and prices are largely levelling out.

The Building Horticulture Business Capacity Program is funded by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Hort Innovation and the vegetable and pome committees of the Agricultural Produce Commission.

Now in its third year, the program works with growers to improve business systems and profit. It then analyses the health of the industry and how growers are setting themselves up to tackle changing economic times through its annual benchmarking report.

While the top 25 per cent of profitable growers and those in the average data range were able to control expenses, it was the bottom performing 25 per cent of producers that were facing increasing concerns regarding long-term viability.

“The results of the top 25 per cent and average growers are testament to those who have worked closely with consultants and made changes to their business,” Mr Edwards said.

Planfarm director and farm business consultant Paul Omodei said distressed producers had joined the program and worked with consultants to quickly address issues and turnaround their businesses.

“If growers just accept their costs and prices, there is a level of concern,” Mr Omodei said.

“Through participating in this program, growers can find a level of stability for their business.”