The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has flagged the current Horticulture Code regulations need strengthening, after two WA produce companies were fined $99,000 each for alleged breaches. The ACCC issued both Fruitico and Fresh Express Produce with five infringement notices. It alleges Fruitico traded with table grape growers without having a code‑compliant horticulture produce agreement in place, and that wholesaler Fresh Express failed to provide required gross sale price information to growers in statements about the sale of produce. ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh said growers needed clear, timely information about how prices were set and how their produce was sold. “Agreements that don’t meet the code’s minimum standards reduce transparency and prevent growers from accessing essential information about their trading relationship and produce sales,” he said. “All horticultural traders should be on notice that we are monitoring their compliance with the code and will take enforcement action where necessary.” The mandatory Horticulture Code applies to trade between growers and traders. Earlier this year, the Federal Government announced an independent review into the code, which has not been updated since 2017. The ACCC said current requirements did not always provide growers with clear, timely information and may enable less transparent practices across the supply chain. Its submission for the review recommended changes to prohibit merchants from setting the price they pay for the purchase of the grower’s horticulture produce as an amount calculated by method or formula. It also recommended requiring traders to provide substantially more detailed and timely information to growers about the sale of produce sold on their behalf. “Measures such as strengthening pricing transparency, banning the use of opaque pricing methods, and requiring grower statements to show clearer pricing details would help growers to more easily check outcomes and understand returns,” Mr Keogh said. “Providing more detailed and timely sale information, for example, buyer details, price, sale date and any relationship between trader and buyer, would also allow growers to better compare terms between wholesalers and enhance competition in the market.” This information is routinely provided to farmers by their agents when they sell livestock, wool or grain, but is not routinely provided by traders in fresh produce markets.