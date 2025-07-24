A WA Merino stud sold to a top of $16,000 at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show’s special ram sale which grossed more than $300,000. The sale, conducted on July 20, offered 87 sheep from which 62 sold at an average price of $5023. The sale topper, lot seven, was offered by the King family of Darkan-based Rangeview stud with South Australia-based Orrie Cowie stud principal John Dalla securing the ram on behalf of a syndicate. “I bought my first Rangeview ram in partnership with Oakbank stud in Victoria with its overall balance — he was well put together and I am anxious to run him in my stud program,” Mr Dalla said. The 18.2 micron Poll Merino ram, Rangeview Lawrie 24, that recorded a 99.9 per cent comfort factor was a July 2023-drop out of RV 293. Rangeview stud principal Jeremy King offered a total of seven rams with six sold on the fall of the hammer for an average price of $8583. The passed-in ram sold immediately after the sale. The King family offering was swept up by buyers from Victoria, South Australia, NSW and Tasmania. “We were surprised by the clearance of our rams, it’s been a tough season for many, we wish the buyers great results,” Mr King said. South Australia-based Collinsville stud offered four elite ewes with the $13,000 top-priced sold to a NSW-based partnership of Darriwell Poll stud and Towonga Poll stud. The ewe was sired by Emperor 170351 and out of Masterbuilt 170044. In a private negotiation, Nyabing-based Wiringa Park stud sold a Poll Merino ram for $70,000 to South Australia-based White River Merinos stud principal Wes Daniels. Mr Daniels said he was attracted to the visual appeal of the ram’s deep crimping and extra-long stapled fleece. “The ram has a beautiful head and muzzle with a good double gene poll factor,” he said. “I was impressed with its top line and overall conformation and the ram represents outcross genetics — this was our first purchase of a Wiringa Park ram.” Mr Daniels will put the ram in with the stud ewes in November and he plans to collect semen upon interest from several buyer prospects. Wiringa Park stud co-principal Allan Hobley, of Nyabing, said the ram was ET bred, sired by Glenlea Park 220614, which he bought for $20,000 in 2023. “This medium wool ram has wonderful shape, and we consider him as faultless,” he said.