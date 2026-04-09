Producers may have access to an in-paddock prototype that can accurately estimate sheep liveweight and fleece weight in real time, supporting cost-effective and sustainable management decisions and replace more labour-intensive weighing models. The CSIRO is developing Flockmate, which uses sensors to produce a high-resolution 3D image of each animal and then artificial intelligence to estimate an animal’s volume, weight and fleece weight. The data is then linked to an animal’s electronic identification tag. The project is backed by Meat & Livestock Australia and Australian Wool Innovation, and could offer an alternative to walk-over weighing systems that may be labour-intensive, rely on voluntary animal use, or include the fluctuating weight of an animal’s fleece. Routine weighing can identify changes in weight gain, while point-in-time measurements offer valuable insight into feed base quality and availability, animal health and welfare, and key production stages. Fleece weight, a major contributor to wool value, is influenced by body weight as well as factors such as follicle density and surface area, fibre diameter and fibre length. CSIRO principal research scientist Dr Sabrina Greenwood said producers still lacked quick, remote ways to accurately measure key animal traits. “Our system fills that gap by delivering accurate estimates of sheep liveweight and fleece weight, without slowing farm operations or requiring animal contact,” she said. CSIRO FlockMate project leader Lian Flick said recent advances in AI and computing meant complex data could now be processed in the field in real time. “With these advancements, this system offers the Australian sheep industry information it hasn’t previously had,” she said. CSIRO said the Flockmate technology also had potential applications beyond sheep, with opportunities to expand into cattle and other livestock industries in the future.