Queensland’s Kilcoy Pastoral Company has installed one of Australia’s first AI-driven automated beef scribing systems at its on-site processing plant with funding from the Australian Meat Processor Corporation.

The advanced system, which was installed in March, has a small footprint and works by first stabilising the carcase.

An artificial intelligence system then analyses an image of the carcase and instructs a robotic saw on where to make the appropriate cuts.

AMPC chief executive Chris Taylor said benefits included improved yields, more consistency in scribing operations and improved workplace safety.

“It will be trialled over a 12-month period to determine whether the technology can achieve the necessary performance benchmarks,” he said.

“We are upbeat about this investment, which could deliver significant returns to the processing industry, and look forward to seeing the results.”

AMPC has invested in the design, manufacture, installation and testing of the system, which is able to perform the four scribing cuts required for KPC’s operations.

Beef scribing is the first step in the deboning process and the most important step to ensure processors get the most out of each carcase.

It is usually carried out by workers using manually operated electrical saws.

Kilcoy Global Foods president Jiah Falcke said the adoption of the new system was an example of modern practices being adopted in the industry to improve efficiency, safety and yield.

“We are thrilled to have this technology at our Kilcoy plant,” he said.

“Its implementation has been driven by our leadership team for a number of years and its successful adoption reinforces our position as a leader in the beef industry.

“Prior to automation, this was a skilled manual task which required the use of a hazardous circular cutting saw.

“We will now be able to extract more value from the carcase while improving workplace safety, and contribute to labour supply sustainability.”

The technology relies on building data to improve the accuracy and efficiency of the operation of plant equipment.

Accurate scribing cuts are crucial due to the high-value primals located within the rib structure.

AMPC and KPC — a subsidiary of the Chinese-owned Kilcoy Global Foods — have been working with NSW-based automation company Intelligent Robotics on the project.

Intelligent Robotics electrical engineering manager Jonathan Cook said the company was “thrilled” to be developing and delivering “this exciting technology” to the Australian red meat industry.

“We are passionate about engineering novel solutions to add value and improve safety for our meat industry customers, and it’s great to see all the hard work come together in bringing the IR-Scribe system to life at Kilcoy’s processing plant,” he said.

AMPC is the Australian red meat processing industry’s research and development corporation.

Its programs are funded by processor levy payments, private contributions and the Federal Government with the aim of driving innovation, adoption and strategic policy development.