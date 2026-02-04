Northern Australian cattle producers have been warned to be on the alert after lumpy skin disease was detected in cattle in the tourism hotspot of Bali, Indonesia. First detected on the western Indonesian island of Sumatra in 2022, the highly infectious viral skin disease has since spread throughout the South-East Asian country. Australia has never had an incursion of the disease, but it could wreck havoc in the form of immediate regulatory and market disruptions for beef producers — costing at least $8 billion in lost revenue in the first year alone. The latest detection of LSD in Bali puts the viral disease within about 1300km of Broome — a major live cattle export port. LSD does not affect humans, but does affect cattle and water buffalo. Symptoms of the disease include fever, depression, lumpy skin nodules, a noticeable reduction in milk yield, and aborted pregnancies. In less than a decade, the disease has spread from Africa to the Middle East, Europe, and south to Asia. Indonesia is Australia’s largest market for live cattle exports, with about 500,000 cattle exported to the South-East Asian country in 2025. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Indonesia was the leading destination country for travelling Australians in 2024-25, with more than 1.7 million trips made. Australian-funded workshops in Indonesia were launched last year to boost preventative protection of both nations’ livestock industries from LSD. Northern Australia is considered the most likely area for an LSD incursion through long-distance wind dispersal of infected insects from neighbouring countries.