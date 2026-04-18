The 42nd Gingin Heifer Competition again featured some outstanding pens of future breeders at the annual event on April 16. In the commercial section, Old Bambun Grazing came out ahead of seven other entrants, scoring 77 from a possible 100 for a pen of four Angus heifers. It was the second time Steve and Irene Neville, their daughter Meagan McCallum and their cattle team have taken home the title, after also winning the commercial section in 2015. Ms McCallum and her team run 800 Angus breeders just south of the Gingin township. Her son Caleb, 14, who is in-line to continue the cattle breeding at Old Bambun, addressed the crowd to introduce the two pens of heifers. “These heifers were selected from 200 to be AI by Arkle and Ardcairnie bulls on May 28,” he said. At the awards dinner gala when Gingin Heifer Competition coordinator David Roe announced the winners, Caleb graciously thanked all the participants, event organisers and sponsors. In the stud section, Munda Reds finished on top with 71 points for a pen of true-to-type Droughtmasters that were ready to handle any environment. Judge Jim McGregor, who ran the Kojonup-based Ardcairnie Angus stud with his wife Pam for 35 years before it was sold to the Dewar family in Guilderton in 2020, said all the breeders were doing a good job. “This was a great experience for me, getting to know the northern cattle at Gingin,” he said. “I was surprised of their quality. “The Droughtmaster pen of heifers was something I didn’t have experience with, but I got the impression they were pretty darn good. — they were in great condition.” Mr McGregor said the Gingin cattle as compared to Great Southern-bred types, would be about 50kg lighter at weaning time. “These northern cattle do it a wee bit tougher,” he said. “With the different soil conditions at Gingin, with its harsher and rocky country, all of the heifers had sound feet and legs, I couldn’t find any faults there,” he said. “My first judging at this competition was an absolute pleasure, we need more cattle in WA and every farmer that has suitable paddocks, should consider taking on the challenge of breeding cattle — they are a very valuable animal.”