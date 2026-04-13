The Thompson family and the Munda Reds Droughtmaster stud team are hoping for continued support this year, with excitement building on the potential the fifth Telethon bull will raise the cumulative bar past the six-figure mark. The Annual Munda Reds Droughtmaster Sale will take place next Monday at Michael and Sue Thompson’s Glencoe Farm in Gingin, with 115 bulls catalogued, including the Telethon bull offered as lot 53. This specially selected pastoral-bred bull, Munda 22, will appeal to bull buyers who will not only get a very productive working sire but also enjoy knowing their winning bid has gone to a great cause. Since 2021, the Thompsons and their Munda Reds team, including stud managers Ben and Olivia Wright, have donated the auction proceeds of their charity bull to the Channel 7’s Telethon fundraising total. The WA event, established in 1968, aims to support sick, vulnerable and disadvantaged children through medical research, equipment, and community programs. Over the years, significant funds have benefited organisations including Princess Margaret Hospital for Children and the Telethon Kids Institute. All cattle producers are welcome to share in the Telethon experience at this year’s Munda Reds sale, starting at 1pm. Mr Thompson said the Telethon bull concept was to create an opportunity for Munda Reds clients to be part of something bigger than just the sale they hosted. “By offering a bull that stands on his own merit, we’re able to support Telethon in a way that’s genuine and aligned with what we do every day,” he said. “Munda 22, our fifth Telethon bull which could tip us over the six digits in total fundraising, is a well-structured animal that offers a good frame and capacity with a practical phenotype suited to a range of breeding programs. “Pastoral beef in particular, and those who produce it, are both so underrated when compared to other meat proteins and their suppliers, but toe-to-toe, it’s one of the highest-quality and reliable protein sources on the market.” Mr Thompson said pastoralists should be proud they were producing a great product as pastoral cattle for beef production spent about 90 to 100 per cent of its growing life eating natural herbage. “This is a very healthy and reliable road map from paddock to plate as an alternative to other protein sources, and one that Droughtmasters excel in,” he said. Backing the Thompson family’s Telethon fundraising, Munda Reds stud co-manager Ms Wright said she held Telethon weekend — this year scheduled for October 17-18 — “very dear”. “Being a mother in regional WA with a young daughter, the event is felt so close to home,” she said. “Every family hopes they’ll never need that kind of support, and it’s incredibly reassuring knowing it’s available through Telethon. “Being able to contribute through something we’ve bred and believe in at the farm makes our fundraising more meaningful to us.” Channel 7 Telethon Trust general manager Mark McCrory said he was grateful for the continued support of the Munda Reds Bull Sale. “We appreciated the generosity of everyone involved, particularly breeders Mike and Sue Thompson and the ongoing commitment from buyer Rob Jowett and the Warrawagine Cattle Company team,” he said. “Raising $82,000 through the first four bulls is an extraordinary achievement and a powerful reflection of regional Western Australia standing alongside Telethon to help improve the lives of children and families in need across the State.” Mr Jowett, who has bought the past four Telethon bulls, totalling confident bids of $82,000, said he congratulated the Munda Reds team for putting up good working bulls for his stations in the Kimberley and Pilbara. “I have been honoured and humbled to be a repeat buyer of the Telethon bulls,” he said.