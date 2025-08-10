Are beef producers holding out for a price rebound?

Nearly half of Australia’s cattle producers are selling fewer animals this year and instead choosing to hold back stock as a combination of poor seasonal conditions, high feed costs, and uncertain market signals bite. Meat and Livestock Australia’s July Beef Producers Intentions Survey revealed the complex and ongoing pressures facing the nation’s livestock industry, with 46 per cent of producers selling less cattle — in part because many had not reached sale weight. More than 40 per cent of respondents blamed limited pasture growth and rising feed costs — particularly acute in southern regions hit hard by dry weather — for delaying their marketing decisions. But weather and feed issues weren’t the only contributing factors, with 21 per cent holding onto stock because they believed prices would improve while another 17 per cent reported that prices weren’t strong enough to justify selling. While a significant portion sold less, 21 per cent sold more cattle than planned — primarily to reduce feed costs, while others were prompted by weather, high prices, and the need to generate cash flow. MLA market information analyst Emily Tan said a small number of producers, about 12 per cent, found they had more cattle to sell due to “higher-than-expected production” in northern Australia. The survey aims to gauge short-term market behaviour and decision-making among Australian cattle producers, with the July survey building on an earlier release in April. The July wave aims to assess producers’ 12-month intention, estimate the autumn calf drop and expected sales. Producers seeking more insight into supply and demand trends are encouraged to register for the MLA September Cattle Projections, which will provide updated forecasts for the remainder of the year.