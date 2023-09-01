The Johnston family, of Quairading-based Argyle Park Poll Merino stud are working off a good sale result from last year’s Quairading Stud Sheepbreeders’ Annual Ram Sale. Stud co-principal Brett Johnston said Argyle Park received increased interest at last year’s sale. “Some of the rams to be offered this year are by East Mundalla Slipper 190058 through an AI program. “Also on offer will be Argyle Park 20, an AI son of Banavie 333 and Kolindale 170099, going back to Poll Boonoke 150026.” All Argyle sale rams tested an average 20.3 micron in July and will have current body weights posted at the sale. Mr Johnston said also available for the first time will be the ram’s Australian Sheep Breeding Values figures “with good results”. “Wool micron for the adult ewes off shears this year ranged from 18.2 to 19.6 and weaners averaged 17.2 micron,” he said.