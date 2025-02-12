A Munglinup-bred Angus bull reached the pinnacle price of $22,500 at the Cowan family’s Arkle Angus On-property Bull Sale, with buyers selective on renowned genetics to put weight in their calves. The sale on February 7 and conducted by Nutrien Livestock and interfaced with AuctionsPlus, offered 57 bulls and sold 45 for an average price of $9266, up $793/head on last year when 56 bulls sold for an average price of $8473. Arkle stud principal Siobhan Cowan said her family were pleased to have many repeat buyers supporting the sale, along with several new faces. “We were happy with the results as the beef market continues to build,” she said. Lake Grace beef producer Luke Bairstow, through the guidance of Nutrien Livestock Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey, set the benchmark paying the $22,500 top price for lot 7 — Arkle Paratrooper U80. Mr Bairstow said his first pick, U80, sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, and out of MM Flower H94, had the absolute eye appeal with figures to match. This followed his previous purchases of three Paratrooper sons in the last few years. The Cowan family paid $160,000 for P15 at the Thompson family’s Millah Murrah sale in 2019, and the renowned sire has been the most widely used in the last two years, with 5112 progeny recorded in 341 herds across Australia. Mr Bairstow said P15 sons had “continued to impress”, and Arkle had one of the best on the ground. “My pick, (U80) is a deep, square-bodied bull with great depth and will add weight into his calves,” he said. “This bull is also an easy-calving type with low birthweight and will be used over heifers as an option.” Ms Cowan said Arkle Paratrooper U80 was the result of a cross of P15 and Millah Murray Flower H94, which produced a “soft and thick” bull that was structurally correct with figures that would suit heifers or cows. “This son of Paratrooper is an excellent option to add some tried and tested maternal genetics into a herd,” she said. The May 2023 drop U80 recorded a low Estimated Breeding Value birthweight of +2.1, and growth of +56, +105, and +131 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights. Mr Bairstow also secured another P15 son, Arkle Paratrooper U75, out of MM Abigail, one of Arkle’s best-performing donor cows. The Bairstow family run a 1560 self-replacing Angus breeding herd with intentions to maintain numbers as the beef market continues to pick up. The $20,000 second top-priced bull, Arkle Paratrooper U20, offered as lot 6, sold to Gibson beef producer Harry Davies, a 25-year Angus breeder and volume buyer of the sale. His first pick, U20, was offered as a “standout son” of the renowned P15 sire, measured at Arkle as one of the highest growth for age bulls produced, with excellent temperament. Also, U20 represents a low birthweight type (+1.5) backed up by growths of +53, +95, and +121 for 200, 400, and 600 days. Mr Davies secured a total of eight bulls, with a selection of sires including P15, S Powerpoint WS 5503, Milwillah Jaal R138, Alpine 38 Special S021, and Millah Murrah Nugget N266. “We were aiming for good temperament types to put over our cow herd of 480 breeders,” Mr Davies said. “We sell back our steers to Arkle Farms to grow out straight off Mum.” Returning to the sale, Bott Livestock owner Andrew Bott of Esperance secured Arkle 38 Special U88 for $18,500. Mr Bott said he was keen on the measured EBV 200-day growth figure of the bull (+64) to enable quick weight gain and short gestation length (-0.7). “The sire, Baldridge 38 Special, represents outcross genetics for our Angus herd,” he said. He also secured another 38 Special son for $10,000, with the two bulls going to work in his family’s 270 Angus breeding herd. New buyer Kerrin Hardy, who trades as Stockdale Farms in Merredin, secured four bulls to a top of $17,500 and average price of $9000, with the bulls being the first Angus bought by the cattle producer, according to his daughter Matilda. “Our family bred cattle previously in Gippsland Victoria, so Dad’s a first-generation producer in WA. We’re going to head up an Angus program here,” she said. Return buyers Rebecca and Bianca Blyth, of Manypeaks, secured lot one, Arkle Quarter Pounder U44, for $13,000, with all proceeds going to the Medway Family Education and Support Fund set up by Great Southern Grammar School. Ms Cowan said these proceeds would support the children of the late Craig Medway, an Arkle colleague who was killed in a car accident on Boxing Day. “Craig made a great contribution to the running of our Varley Farms enterprise, and was a devoted father to his children,” she said. Rebecca Blyth said she was proud to support the Medway family, along with securing an excellent growth-type bull in U44. “This was our first S Powerpoint son and we expect him to contribute substantial growth and carcase weight into our 800 breeding herd,” she said. New buyers Mark and Pamela Wood, of Green Range, secured four bulls to a top of $10,000, and average price of $7125 as first-time buyers at the sale. “We were impressed with the good feet on the sale line-up,” Mr Wood said. Gingin producer Meagan McCallum made the seven-hour journey to Arkle to secure three bulls, including one of the first-drop sons of Milwillah Jaal R138. “We run 780 sows and last year’s Arkle bulls produced an exceptional conception rate,” she said. With buyers selective on their required gentical uptake, bulls that weighed up, seven passed-in bulls were sold immediately after the sale proceedings. ARKLE ANGUS BULL SALE Offered: 57 Sold: 45 Top price: $22,500 Average: $9266