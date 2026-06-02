Australia’s goatmeat sector has reported record production, slaughter and export volumes in 2025 and industry is continuing its push to drive domestic demand. But although year-on-year goat slaughter in WA has increased 112 per cent, a long-term Boer goat farmer says interest in the sector is waning. According to Meat & Livestock Australia’s (MLA’s) new Global Goat Snapshot, Australian goat slaughter increased 18 per cent year-on-year in 2025 to reach 4.05 million head — the highest number on record. Production reached 63,672 tonnes carcase weight in 2025, exceeding the previous record set in 2024 and a fourfold increase on 2020. Australia also exported 20 per cent more goat meat in 2025 than 2024 and export value reached a new high of $464 million, 28 per cent above the previous year’s record. MLA senior market information analyst Emiliano Diaz said favourable seasonal conditions, stronger goat supply, increased processing space and improved trade returns all contributed to the strong results. The US is the largest export market, taking 48 per cent of total exports, followed by Korea and mainland China. Canada became the fourth-largest export market with an 89 per cent increase on 2024. In the US, 60 per cent of domestic demand comes from immigrant communities who already consider goat a dietary staple but the remaining share reflects a broader curiosity among Americans exploring leaner, healthier protein options. While goat is not usually a staple for Australians, it is a low-fat, nutrient-dense alternative to beef and lamb and Mr Diaz said the domestic market for goatmeat was developing. “Increased production over the past five years has improved domestic availability, with more than 10,000 tonnes carcase weight equivalent remaining in Australia,” he said. Historically, a lack of consumer familiarity and poor retail availability has been a barrier to domestic market expansion but that could change thanks to the more consistent presence of goatmeat in retail and food service and MLA’s goatmeat marketing efforts. “Goatmeat remains a smaller part of Australian household cooking and has lower awareness and availability than other proteins,” he said. “Building awareness and confidence in how to prepare goatmeat is critical to unlocking further demand, and MLA is actively supporting this through its annual Goat Trail marketing campaign across metropolitan markets.” Trevor Bunce has farmed Boer goats for 30 years on his farm, Glenba, between Darkan and Williams. He believed interest in farming goats in WA had decreased. “The Wheatbelt has gone into bigger machinery and less fencing, and stock in general has gone by the board,” he said. He plans to retire and is slowly selling off his breeders, going from 1500 head to 500. He said his children would not continue with the goat operation when he retired, with his son and son-in-law choosing to instead to farm grain. Mr Bunce sells his goat meat domestically to selected butchers in Perth for capretto, a Mediterranean delicacy. He has his goats slaughtered at Dardanup Butchering Company in Picton but said he has felt restricted by high processing prices, paying $50 a head for the slaughter of each 10-week-old kid. “If it’s a 10-kilo carcase the butcher is getting, $50 adds a lot to the cost for the consumer,” he said. “I haven’t been able to put the price up now for at least four years, because every time I think there’s room for a rise the abattoirs put their price up again.” Mr Bunce said originally got into goat farming after being in sheep but said that even then goats were not a popular choice and he was going against the norm. “I’d farmed sheep through the 1990 catastrophe with the floor price being pulled away and I was looking for something else to do,” he said. ““There was always a perception from the old cashmere days that goats just die on you all the time. People got tired of losing huge numbers of goats . . . and that perception held on. “But I found that the goats were a low-input, low-risk-type operation. They learn routines really quickly. You get quite attached to goats and they do have wonderful personalities.”