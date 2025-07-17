A rare opportunity to lead one of Australia’s most globally connected agricultural sectors has just opened up, with the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council calling for expressions of interest in the role of independent chair.

As the national peak body for livestock exporters, ALEC represents businesses across the live export supply chain — an industry that injects approximately $1 billion into the Australian economy each year and plays a vital role in supporting market access and price competition for livestock producers.

The position of chair, elected by ALEC members and eligible for up to three consecutive two-year terms, is regarded as one of the most influential leadership roles in the red meat industry.

Ian Halleen, ALEC board member and chair of the selection panel, described the role as a coveted and high-impact position, suited to someone ready to guide the future of Australian agriculture.

Existing chair David Galvin will step down after serving six years as chair..

“This is a great opportunity for the right candidate,” Mr Halleen said.

“The ALEC chair has long been held by individuals of exceptional calibre, whose independence from the day-to-day running of the industry has brought valuable insight and strategic direction.”

He said the board was looking for a leader who can bring vision, integrity, and a strong understanding of agriculture, trade, and policy — someone who can champion the industry and help shape its long-term sustainability.

“The industry needs strong leadership. We’re looking for someone who can work collaboratively, advocate effectively, and help set the course for the future,” Mr Halleen said.

“If you’re passionate about agriculture and believe in the value of Australian livestock on the global stage, we want to hear from you.”

Interested candidates are invited to submit a one-page expression of interest letter addressed to the recruitment panel chair at chairrecruitment@livexcouncil.com.au by close of business, on August 4.

More details about the role can be found at: seek.com.au/job/85563946